The Weeknd Mocks His Playboy Image On "The Weeknd's Dark Secret"

It's still pretty catchy.

The Weeknd has built his persona on sex and drugs. He's the embodiment of lust and regret, right down to the album titles and visuals he's rolled out over the last decade. It's worked, obviously. He's one of the biggest pop stars of all time. The funny thing is that The Weeknd has parodied this persona in every other medium. He played a scheming and decidedly uncool cult leader in HBO's The Idol, and he made an unexpected appearance on the animated series American Dad. He also contributed a song to the latter, which is now available on streaming.

"The Weeknd's Dark Secret," for the sake of the bit, is that he's a virgin. The whole song is about how the singer puts off a debaucherous front, but is actually saving himself for the right woman. It's a very funny concept. The Weeknd's sincere delivery makes it even better. He really sells the song, and makes it catchy thanks to his tongue-in-cheek lyrics. "I see you lookin' in a strong way," he sings. "But I won't give it up. Supermodels, they were all fake, 'cause I never humped." It doesn't hurt that the instrumental has a nocturnal bounce to it reminiscent of his classic After Hours.

The Weeknd Really Commits To This Parody Song

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a virgin (Uh)

Never got close enough

Cell phone blowin' up, but I'm waiting

For the right person (Uh)