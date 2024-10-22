Coi Leray Accuses 1801 Records Co-Founder Billy J Of Sabotaging Her Career In Furious Rant

Coi is ready to slander Billy's name later today.

From the outside looking in, Coi Leray is someone that doesn't appreciate others who leech off of her success. She's proven that when it comes to her father Benzino, who seems to not be in her life at the moment. However, the rapping/singing hybrid is now having to cut ties with someone else that has connections to the music industry. He goes by Billy J and he is the co-founder of the now non-existent 1801 Records. According to their Instagram page, it seems the company met its demise in early 2022. Nevertheless, one of its creators has apparently been pestering Coi for years trying to "to take from me for the past 5 years."

In her Instagram rant, she says she will be going on an Instagram Live later today to expose Billy J for who is and what he's done. "Okay so I will be going live today to explain how this guy has been trying to take over my life and ruin my career. There’s nothing in this life I want more than this guy right here to leave me alone. He has done NOTHING for my career," Coi begins. Her gripe with Billy is that when she signed her deal with them when she was 21, she claims that "their lawyer that didn’t read me the correct terms."

Coi Leray Is Looking To Expose Billy J

She tells her fans and Billy to "stay tuned I will be telling everything." Kmacklive, who also had affiliation with the company, is one of the only people Coi says has been good to her and has been willing to move on "peacefully." Before signing off, she slanders Billy once more, saying, "KMACK DOESNT EVEN WORK WITH 1801 anymore and wants nothing to do with Billy J, the only person making this s*** hard is Billy J it’s crazy how sick people can be." Another artist who claims to have been on 1801 with Coi says that she's had similar problems as seen above.

What are your thoughts on Coi Leray wanting publicly expose Billy J for trying to sabotage her career? Do you think she will win this battle, and could this escalate into court? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Coi Leray. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.