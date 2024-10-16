Cassie Is Reportedly Planning Her Return To Music After Diddy Scandal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Cassie attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Cassie could be making a comeback.

In November of last year, Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against her ex Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. The lawsuit was the first of many, as after Cassie opened up about her alleged experiences with the mogul, several others followed. Diddy has since been arrested and is currently facing various charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. If convicted on all charges, he could reportedly be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years or a maximum of life in prison.

Now, a source tells Daily Mail that Cassie is considering returning to the music industry by releasing some of her new music. “Cassie is considering making a comeback to music now that Diddy is behind bars and some of the executives who were his lackeys are resigning,” they claimed.

Source Claims Cassie Might Return To Releasing New Music After Diddy's Recent Arrest

Singer-Songwriter Cassie attends Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up on December 14, 2022 in New York City.

This isn't the first fans have heard of Cassie reportedly returning to the scene, however. In December of last year, her former collaborator Ryan Leslie revealed that the last time they spoke, she had been planning a tour. “I think that was much further past after our working relationship,” he said of her allegations against Diddy. “The last conversation we had, she’s planning for a tour.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear if or when Cassie plans to unveil new music or hit the road. Regardless, it's safe to say that fans would be happy to see her get back to her passions following this undoubtedly difficult chapter in her life.

What do you think of Cassie reportedly planning a comeback after Diddy's arrest? Are you looking forward to it? Do you hope that she goes on tour too? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

