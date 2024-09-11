Beyonce Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Frankie Beverly Following His Death

Queen Bey was a lifelong fan.

Beyonce is an elusive presence these days. She doesn't have Frank Ocean levels of mystery, but has become so lionized within pop music that it's rare to see her make public statements. Queen Bey made an exception on September 11, however. Frankie Beverly, an R&B icon dating back to the 1970s, died, and the singer decided to issue a statement paying homage. Beyonce not only praised Beverly's talents as a vocalist, but his ability to imbue his music with inspirational feelings.

Beyonce released her statement through her production banner, Parkwood Entertainment. She kept it short and sweet, while at the same time stressing how much Beverly meant to her. "Thank you, Frankie Beverly, for bringing us all together with your music," she wrote. "With your lyrics, you have humanized our experiences, through joy and pain." Beyonce also praised Frankie Beverly for the sense of bonding and kinship that was present in his lyrics. "You’ve written some of the most inspiring and uplifting songs for the world to enjoy," the singer added. "Thank you for teaching us about the importance of community, family, and togetherness."

Beyonce Covered A Frankie Beverly Classic In 2018

Beyonce's appreciation for Frankie Beverly is well established. The singer opted to cover Beverly's classic single "Before I Let You Go" during her iconic Coachella set in 2018. The performance was then made iconic by the accompanying concert film, Homecoming. Beyonce's cover actually plays during the closing credits to the film. It was a surprising yet powerful choice of song to cover, and gesture was not lost on Frankie Beverly. He told Billboard that he didn't know about the cover until very late in the game, and considered it an honor.