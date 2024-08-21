OMB Peezy Begins Roll Out For Upcoming Mixtape With "Hallways To Highways Produced By Will-A-Fool

OMB Peezy is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mixtape by presenting its lead single, "Hallways To Highways". The 27-year-old rapper and singer from Mobile, Alabama will be dropping STILL TOO DEEP sometime in September, according to a press release. Sadly, the exact date is unknown at the time of writing. But with August winding down (already), we should have that piece to the puzzle in the next couple of weeks, hopefully. This project will follow-up on two LPs from 2023, including Le'Paris and Top Kill. The latter of them was a collaborative offering between Peezy and Lil Joc. For "Hallways To Highways", OMB Peezy is recruiting a platinum artist to tag team this melodic track.

That guest is producer Will-A-Fool. He has worked with plenty of big-ticket rappers throughout his time in the industry, so he's bringing a lot of experience to the table. Those previous collaborators include Future, Lil Durk, K CAMP, Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, Rod Wave, and more. His biggest hit he's probably every assisted was K CAMP's "Cut Her Off". Besides Will-A-Fool being able to make beats for these artists, it should be noted that the mixture here is more important. Peezy, like Rod and Lucci, love to sing just as much they like to rap. So, Peezy grabbing Will for this more easy-going, yet personal record makes a lot of sense. Specifically, Peezy talks about his past, friends and family, but he expresses that he doesn't want to forget them while he's on the "highways" to fame. You can stream the song with the music video link below to hear what this duo is bringing to the table.