OMB Peezy Takes A Hard Look At His Past On New Single “The Streets”

OMB Peezy dropped off a new track at the end of last week, "The Streets." The melancholy single also arrived alongside an emotional music video, which sees the performer's bars come to life. The Alabama-born creative rhymes about how being reckless has a tendency to do more harm than good, and why he himself has chosen to go down a different path.

The track follows a handful of singles OMB Peezy has released this year, as well as a joint album he put out with Lil Joc at the end of last month. The Atlanta-born performer isn't the only artist OMB Peezy's teamed up with as of late, however. He also joined forces with Shaz earlier this month for his song "Too Deep," and with Oj Dachillichaser in August for "Stained."

OMB Peezy Drops New Single "The Streets"

Candid, introspective bars meet soulful production on "The Streets." The track sees OMB Peezy reflecting on his time behind bars, and reliving how it impacted his loved ones. "I was ready to kill someone for you / When I needed your help n**** where was you at," he wonders. The Mobile, AL native takes a hard and honest look at his past, and offers a fresh perspective on what could be his future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna go where nobody else at like why is the moon in space

Yea, i wanna build a rocket

I’m so tired of these pills and oxys I’m so tired of these greedy people wanna eat and wont leave you no room for profit

Wonder if I could sacrifice myself if I join the illuminati

Told you my darkest secrets and you changed and gave enough tools to knock me

