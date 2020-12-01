OMB Peezy
- SongsOMB Peezy Takes A Hard Look At His Past On New Single "The Streets"Candid, introspective bars meet soulful production on "The Streets."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsPeezy Taps Jeezy, Rob49 & Real Boston Richey For "2 Million Up" RemixThe star-studded remix comes just a couple of months after his "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape with DJ Drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsOMB Peezy & DJ Drama Drop "MisGuided" Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Ft. G Herbo, Morray, NLE ChoppaPeezy shared the inspiration behind the album, and it seems as if he wants to help others who were "misguided" in their youth.By Erika Marie
- NewsOMB Peezy & G Herbo Get Their Lion King On In "Mufasa"OMB Peezy and G Herbo collide on their new track, "Mufasa." By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Keeps His Head High On Uplifting "Last Breath"OMB Peezy serves up a motivational message on his latest release, "Last Breath." By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Shares New Single "Never Leave"OMB Peezy shares his latest single, "Never Leave." By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Shares New Single "If You Love Me"OMB Peezy shares a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy & Drumdummie Drop Off New 12-Track Album, “In The Meantime 2”Omeretta and T.I. are just two of the artists featured on the new release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsOMB Peezy & Omeretta Team Up For "Die Young"New heat from OMB Peezy ft. Omeretta. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Shares His Latest Single "Breathe"OMB Peezy brings the violins out for "Breathe."By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Drops Off "Chris Rock"OMB Peezy shares a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Drops Off His New Single "Godly"OMB Peezy shares a brand new single. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Drops Off "Feeling Like Dat"OMB Peezy shares a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Unleashes New Track "Not Just Anybody"OMB Peezy comes through with a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Isn't Here For Fake Love On "Lefty"OMB Peezy reflects on his wins and losses on "Lefty."By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Keeps It 100 On "Coming From Me"OMB Peezy with a new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Releases "Streets Made Me (R.I.P Taedo)"A new single from OMB Peezy. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Recruits King Von, Rylo Rodriguez, Blac Youngsta & More For 'Too Deep For Tears' AlbumOMB Peezy drops his long-awaited album 'Too Deep For Tears,' which comes stacked with features from King Von, Blac Youngsta, Rylo Rodriguez, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsOMB Peezy Seeks Inspiration Through Pain On "Love Is Blind"Alabama's own OMB Peezy takes a long look at himself with the emotional new single "Love Is Blind." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOMB Peezy & Rylo Rodriguez Put On For Mobile, Alabama In "Dope Boy"The Mobile artists link up for the new single from OMB Peezy's upcoming album "Too Deep For Tears."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsOMB Peezy Drops Off "Be This Way"OMB Peezy is back with "Be This Way." By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy, YFN Lucci, and Yungeen Ace Reflect On Their Success On "Hustle"OMB Peezy is joined by YFN Lucci and Yungeen Ace on his brand new track "Hustle."By Alexander Cole
- NewsOMB Peezy & OMB Iceberg Connect On "Still RUNNING"OMB Peezy and OMB Iceberg connect for a brand new record.By Aron A.