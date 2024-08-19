The-Dream Attempts To Get His Rape & Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Dismissed

The-Dream is maintaining his innocence.

The-Dream is attempting to get the rape and sex trafficking lawsuit he's facing dismissed. He argues the rape accusation is not a separate civil cause of action under California law and that Contra Paris LLC should be removed with regard to the sex trafficking claim because the allegation does not meet the definition of the law in California where it requires a “commercial element.” It is also based out of Delaware. Chanaaz Mangroe made the accusations back in June.

“The Complaint is a textbook example of a ‘shotgun pleading’ and must be dismissed in its entirety for failing to attribute specific factual allegations to each defendant,” The-Dream’s attorney, Desirée F. Moore, said in a statement. “Plaintiff’s Complaint contains dozens of allegations that are utterly irrelevant to her sexual battery and sex trafficking claims and are, instead, designed solely to smear Diamant’s name and reputation.” In total, he wants 300 paragraphs removed for being "irrelevant." He also argued Mangroe only filed the lawsuit for “financial gain.”

The-Dream Performs At Roots Picnic Festival

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: The-Dream performs at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Mangroe’s legal team wasn't fazed by The-Dream's motion. “The-Dream’s arguments seeking to dismiss Plaintiff’s allegations are wholly unpersuasive. We look forward to opposing the motions and proceeding to discovery in this case," they wrote. In Mangroe's initial filing, she accused him of keeping her in “an abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.” He allegedly promised to promote her and her career.