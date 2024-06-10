The-Dream Drama: His 5 Wildest Controversies

His former protégée has recently accused him of rape and sexual battery.

2010: Copyright Infringement

In 2010, Oakland-based songwriters accused Mariah Carey and The-Dream of stealing music from their 2008 song "Are You the One" for "Love vs. Money," a track on The-Dream’s album. Marshall and Driver sued them for $450,000 for copyright infringement. Four years later, the parties settled. In February, Carey agreed to dismiss all claims against her, and in April, The-Dream settled with Marshall and Driver under the same terms as Carey. According to the agreement, each party would pay its own legal fees.

2011: A Cheating Scandal

The-Dream married singer and actress Christina Milian in September 2009. Just five months after their wedding, he filed for divorce, nine months before the birth of Milian’s daughter Violet. Although they had been dating for a few months, their marriage was a celebrated affair that came to an end very quickly. He declared that he and Milian’s marriage was irrevocably broken and had no hope for reconciliation. However, before the divorce was finalized, photos of The-Dream vacationing in the Caribbean with his assistant, Melissa Santiago, surfaced and quickly spread.

In response, he issued a public apology on his website, apologizing to everyone involved. A year later, in an issue of Latina, Milian opened up about her marriage to The-Dream, and the drama surrounding it. What particularly stood out was when she confessed that she had known nothing about his cheating. “I’ve been to hell and back, but I survived,” she said. “I tried to be someone I wasn’t because I wanted my marriage to work. But ultimately, if it’s not working, it’s not working… I didn’t know anything. Looking back, my gut was telling me something was off. But I thought I could fix it.”

2012: Parenting Issues

As if the very public divorce wasn’t enough, the exes went on a dramatic and feud-filled post-divorce period. However, one of the issues that caught public attention was Christina Milian opening up about The-Dream’s absence in their daughter’s life. In an interview with The Box, Christina explained that The-Dream does not try to see or spend time with their daughter. She stated: “I’m not happy at the moment, but I have come to the realization that I have to be 200% mum for her and it’s not about finances, it’s about spending time… I’m not one of those who withhold their children from their baby daddy. I don’t do that.”

The interview immediately stirred up drama and backlash on The-Dream’s end as fans and onlookers quickly brought up his interview with Parlour Magazine. Specifically, the singer had mentioned that he would not help raise his daughter. He stated: “I don’t because my ‘helping out’ turns into expectations. I’ll get Violet on a late night maybe one or two times, but after that, no. If Christina’s tired, call the nanny, call Violet’s granny. We got people.”

2014: Domestic Violence Allegations

In 2014, The-Dream’s drama took a more violent turn. According to TMZ, He was arrested on charges of felony assault and strangulation, along with misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment, and child endangerment. His then-pregnant ex-girlfriend, Lydia Nam filed the complaint and claimed he assaulted her in a fit of rage in 2013. The alleged assault reportedly occurred at New York’s Plaza Hotel three months before the birth of their son. Nam delayed filing a police report until November for undisclosed reasons. The-Dream had previously denied the allegations, and there was speculation that Nam might have been using the accusation to extend her visa. Ultimately, the D.A. rejected the case after Nam refused to press charges and the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence. Regardless, the case drew significant media attention and the incident left a stain on his songwriter’s image.

2024: The-Dream Faces Rape Allegations

Drama has once again found The-Dream in 2024. He is being accused of rape and sexual battery, among other allegations, by his former protégée, Chanaaz Mangroe, also known as Channii Monroe. In her suit, she claims that in 2015, The-Dream used promises of career advancement to entangle her in an abusive relationship. Furthermore, he also allegedly repeatedly forced her to have sex with him, and strangled her. She also alleges that he once made a video recording of an intimate encounter and threatened to show it to others.