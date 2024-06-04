The-Dream Claims Rape Allegations Are Untrue And Defamatory

The singer asserted his innocence.

Mangroe's allegations were made public on June 4, and within hours, The-Dream issued a response. In a statement obtained by the New York Times, the R&B singer claimed that none of what Mangroe said was true. "These claims are untrue and defamatory," the statement read. The-Dream also said he was firmly against harassment. "I oppose all forms of harassment," he added. "I have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations."

The-Dream Has Previously Been Accused Of Assault

The-Dream's comments have not deterred his accuser. Mangroe maintains that the R&B singer raped her on more than one occasion. She also claimed that The-Dream would "frequently" strangle her during "violent sex" that became so intense during one instance "she almost lost consciousness." Other details paint a picture of The-Dream as a manipulative person who controlled every single aspect of Mangroe's life. According to People Magazine, Mangroe is naming The-Dream and his label, Epic Records, in a suit for enabling "depraved behavior."