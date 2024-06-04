The-Dream Claims Rape Allegations Are Untrue And Defamatory

The music world has been the focus of grave accusations over the last few months. Diddy has been accused of assaulting multiple women, beyond the harrowing footage of him attacking Cassie. Kanye West has been sued for sexual harassing a former employee. And now, The-Dream is being accused of similarly horrible actions. Chanaaz Mangroe, better known as Channii Monroe, accused the R&B singer of assault and sexually violent encounters of an extended period of time.
Mangroe's allegations were made public on June 4, and within hours, The-Dream issued a response. In a statement obtained by the New York Times, the R&B singer claimed that none of what Mangroe said was true. "These claims are untrue and defamatory," the statement read. The-Dream also said he was firmly against harassment. "I oppose all forms of harassment," he added. "I have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations."
The-Dream Has Previously Been Accused Of Assault
The-Dream's comments have not deterred his accuser. Mangroe maintains that the R&B singer raped her on more than one occasion. She also claimed that The-Dream would "frequently" strangle her during "violent sex" that became so intense during one instance "she almost lost consciousness." Other details paint a picture of The-Dream as a manipulative person who controlled every single aspect of Mangroe's life. According to People Magazine, Mangroe is naming The-Dream and his label, Epic Records, in a suit for enabling "depraved behavior."
The-Dream has a history of violent behavior. The singer was arrested for a domestic violence incident in 2013, but his girlfriend refused to press charges. He was arrested the following year on charges of felony assault and strangulation against the same girlfriend, Lydia Nam. The girlfriend claimed that The-Dream "punched, kicked, and strangled her" while she was pregnant with their son. She reported the incident seven months later, and the singer turned himself in for questioning. The charges against him were ultimately dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
