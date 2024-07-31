Gordo And Drake Drop Inspirational Music Video For "Healing": Watch

It has "God's Plan" vibes.

Gordo and Drake really locked into a tropical vibe on DIAMANTE. There are tons of standout songs scattered throughout the album, but the closer, "Healing," is especially powerful. It's one of the most positive and uplifting songs Drake has released in years. As such, the song was a no brainer to get the music video treatment. "Healing" may not align with the visuals that fans DIAMANTE promotes on its album cover, though. Instead of a lush, globe-trotting vibe, the video tells a ground narrative within a South African village.

The music video revolves around South African TikToker "The Don Madfunz." It details the literal lengths that Madfunz has to walk (nine miles) to get to work each day. The music video then takes an emotional turn when Gordo decides to gift the TikToker a brand new car. It's very much a page take from Drake's "God's Plan" video, in terms of capturing the reactions of those less fortunate, but it is effective. One would be hard-pressed to watch the video for "Healing" and not be swept up in the joy that Madfunz experiences when he first sees the car.

Read More: Drake Demands Gordo To Give Him His Proper Credit

Gordo's Music Video Focuses On A South African Family

Gordo and Drake don't technically appear in the music video, but the latter does make a cameo via FaceTime towards the end. He admits that he's been thinking about the TikToker's story nonstop. "It means so much to me," Gordo noted. "How much effort you put into your life. I really love and I just wanted to do something to help, brother." The producer provides a detailed backstory for "The Don Madfunz" in the YouTube description for the music video. "We filmed in Dududu, a rural area about an hour outside of Durban," he revealed. "We captured Don's everyday life – the simple joys, the positivity, and the resilience."