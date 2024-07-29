Erica Ash Of "Real Husbands Of Hollywood" Passes Away At 46

BYCole Blake659 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: Erica Ash attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Erica Ash had been battling with cancer.

Erica Ash, an actress best known for her work on Real Husbands of Hollywood as well as Survivor’s Remorse has passed away at the age of 46. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, her publicist confirmed that she died in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer on Sunday. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

BET also shared a post in her honor. “Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46,” the company wrote on its official Instagram. “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama 'In Contempt' and reality spoof 'Real Husbands of Hollywood.' We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.”

Read More: Tiffany Haddish On How Kevin Hart Changed Her Life While She Was Homeless

Erica Ash Attends Premiere Of "We Have A Ghost"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Erica Ash attends the premiere of Netflix's "We Have A Ghost" at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Friends of Ash's put out statements as well such as Loni Love, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing… Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans." Check out some of the posts below.

Friends React To Erica Ash's Passing

In addition to the aforementioned BET shows, Ash also appeared in Kyrie Irving's Uncle Drew, Scary Movie V, as well as the comedy show Mad TV and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Erica Ash on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Big Sean Leaves Roc Nation Ahead Of New Album, "Better Me Than You"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...