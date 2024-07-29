Erica Ash Of "Real Husbands Of Hollywood" Passes Away At 46

Erica Ash had been battling with cancer.

Erica Ash, an actress best known for her work on Real Husbands of Hollywood as well as Survivor’s Remorse has passed away at the age of 46. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, her publicist confirmed that she died in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer on Sunday. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

BET also shared a post in her honor. “Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46,” the company wrote on its official Instagram. “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama 'In Contempt' and reality spoof 'Real Husbands of Hollywood.' We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.”

Erica Ash Attends Premiere Of "We Have A Ghost"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Erica Ash attends the premiere of Netflix's "We Have A Ghost" at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Friends of Ash's put out statements as well such as Loni Love, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing… Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans." Check out some of the posts below.

Friends React To Erica Ash's Passing