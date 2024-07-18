Who Is Forgiato Blow? The MAGA Rapper Behind "Trump, Trump Baby"

The video for his new single includes an appearance from Amber Rose and debuted at the RNC.

Hip-hop has always been an art form that spoke out against the oppression of marginalized communities yet in 2024, it’s found a new demographic: conservatives. Forgiato Blow has been at the forefront of the niche subgenre of MAGA rap which has made significant waves among right-wing audiences, including those who’ve condemned hip-hop in the past. His staunch support for former president Donald Trump has helped him gain traction since 2016 and most recently, he appeared at the Republican National Convention where he debuted his new song, “Trump, Trump Baby” with Amber Rose starring as the leading lady in the music video. The song is emblematic of his style and message, capturing his fervent endorsement of the Trump-era policies and deals.

Early Life & Background

Kurt Jantz, better known as Forgiato Blow, comes from a background that raises questions about his self-made claims. The “Blow” in his name is not about cocaine but stands for "Been Living Off Wealth." "Forgiato" refers to a high-end car rim manufacturer, Vice reports.

Jantz's grandfather, Stuart Arnold, founded the successful Autotrader magazine and owned significant properties in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater area, including a parcel valued over $10 million. Jantz insists he hasn’t benefited financially from his grandfather's wealth, claiming he built his success independently. He rebuffs the notion that he grew up privileged, noting that his mother was a dog groomer and his sister worked at Walgreens.

However, details about his upbringing paint a different picture. Obituaries describe Arnold as a devoted grandfather who took his family on extravagant yachting trips. Jantz and his sister attended Admiral Farragut Academy, an expensive private military boarding school in St. Petersburg, Florida, where tuition exceeds $50,000 per year. The school, set among palm trees and grand stucco buildings, used to be a luxury resort during the Jazz Age.

Transition To Music

Jantz’s early efforts in the music industry were rather lackluster. In 2013, he released an album but it failed to actually make any waves. For the most part, it was generic Southern rap that didn’t necessarily provide anything new or exciting to the genre. It was music that focused on South Florida parties, women, and money – literally cookie-cutter Southern rap. He did have a Paul Wall feature on his 2015 album, Forgiato Rodman, on the song, “Wat Dey Know Bout Me.”

But the 2016 election brought new hope to his rap career. He found a niche demographic within right-wing audiences that placed him on a pedestal and turned him into the “Mayor Of MAGAville.” Ultimately, it was the release of “Silver Spoon,” his first pro-Trump song, that marked a turning point in his career.

“I’ve always thought I was the Donald Trump of rap,” Jantz told Vice. “In the music industry, everyone loved me, but nobody wanted to support me on a big record label. Or everybody wants to support me and be my friend when they need something from me. I felt like that was like Trump—before he was president, everybody loved him… Said he’s going to be the president and they said, ‘No way.’ And then what happened? He became the president. That’s like me and music. I said I was going to make it through, you know, being a white rapper.”

Rise To Fame

Following the release of “Silver Spoon,” he followed up with more Trump-focused tunes that basically echoed Republican talking points. Songs like “MAGA KING” and “Boycott Target,” specifically, earned him fans out of contentious figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., and the Proud Boys, whose chairman, Enrique Tarrio, he befriended. Needless to say, his musical output is appreciated more by those who’ve historically criticized rap.

Many of his albums have also donned Trump-related titles, many of which seem to be inspired by Drake. In 2021, he released Certified Florida Boy that shared a similar cover art as Drake’s album, Certified Lover Boy. Then, he also released an album in 2022 – two years after Trump lost to Biden – titled, If You’re Reading This Trump Won. The album also contained album artwork inspired by Drake’s 2015 album. Other albums in his catalog include, Mayor Of Magaville, All Eyez On Maga, Trump Ties, and Let’s Go Brandon.

“Trump Trump Baby”

His efforts to promote MAGA ideology finally caught the attention of Donald Trump, who he eventually met. In fact, his efforts clearly didn’t go unnoticed as he debuted a music video for his new song, “Trump, Trump Baby” at the Republican National Convention. What became even more controversial in the hip-hop community is that Amber Rose made a cameo in the music video. Rose, of course, has been a staunch Trump supporter as of late and also made an appearance at the RNC this week.

Musical Style & Themes

Forgiato Blow's music is characterized by its unapologetic style that reflects his conservative values, with themes centered around patriotism, law enforcement support, and criticism of mainstream media. Songs like "Four More Years" and "MAGA Gang" further exemplify his commitment to these concepts. However, outside of his odd strain of Southern rap, he blends in elements of country influences to his music.

Controversies & Criticisms