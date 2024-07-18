Future's "Thought It Was A Drought" Remains A Top-Tier Metro Boomin Collab 9 Years Later

BYZachary Horvath63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
future was a droughtfuture was a drought
Cowboy hat Future was on another level of toxicity.

"Dirty soda, Spike Lee / White girl, Ice T / Fully loaded AP, yeah". These lyrics are synonymous with Future's "I Thought It Was a Drought". Woozy and intoxicating, the intro to his third album is one of the most iconic trap rap songs, period. The same can be said for the 13-song set. It perfectly kicks off the druggy and lean-filled trip that Future is about to send you on. This LP was released right around the time that he broke through into superstardom and it further solidified his chemistry with Metro Boomin. The latter was also considered a bubbling talent waiting to explode and when this track and project released, it was game over from there.

Post DS2, the Southern hip-hop/trap tandem is still producing top-notch material in these subgenres. That is even with all of the newcomers who have tried to recapture their magic in some shape or form. In fact, they are still in the upper echelon this year after giving fans a two-fer with WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST TOU. Speaking of which, those projects have some incredible Future and Metro works. But for us, "Thought It Was a Drought" manages to stand stall amongst the trees. The thick kicks, blistering hi-hats, and ghoulish tones looming the back are instantly recognizable. Future's cool demeanor while rapping about drugs, sex, and the traditional trap fare instantly transport you to his world.

Read More: Chief Keef Postpones "A Lil Tour" Over "Medical Emergency"

"Thought It Was A Drought"- Future

Quotable Lyrics:

I just had some b****es and I made 'em lip lock
I just took a piss and I seen codeine coming out
We got purple Actavis, I thought it was a drought
I just f***ed your b**** in some Gucci flip flops

Read More: Bobby Shmurda Puts Rick Ross On Blast For Kicking Him Off Show Over Jumping Jokes

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...