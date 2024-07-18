Future's "Thought It Was A Drought" Remains A Top-Tier Metro Boomin Collab 9 Years Later

Cowboy hat Future was on another level of toxicity.

"Dirty soda, Spike Lee / White girl, Ice T / Fully loaded AP, yeah". These lyrics are synonymous with Future's "I Thought It Was a Drought". Woozy and intoxicating, the intro to his third album is one of the most iconic trap rap songs, period. The same can be said for the 13-song set. It perfectly kicks off the druggy and lean-filled trip that Future is about to send you on. This LP was released right around the time that he broke through into superstardom and it further solidified his chemistry with Metro Boomin. The latter was also considered a bubbling talent waiting to explode and when this track and project released, it was game over from there.

Post DS2, the Southern hip-hop/trap tandem is still producing top-notch material in these subgenres. That is even with all of the newcomers who have tried to recapture their magic in some shape or form. In fact, they are still in the upper echelon this year after giving fans a two-fer with WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST TOU. Speaking of which, those projects have some incredible Future and Metro works. But for us, "Thought It Was a Drought" manages to stand stall amongst the trees. The thick kicks, blistering hi-hats, and ghoulish tones looming the back are instantly recognizable. Future's cool demeanor while rapping about drugs, sex, and the traditional trap fare instantly transport you to his world.

"Thought It Was A Drought"- Future

Quotable Lyrics:

I just had some b****es and I made 'em lip lock

I just took a piss and I seen codeine coming out

We got purple Actavis, I thought it was a drought

I just f***ed your b**** in some Gucci flip flops