ASAP Rocky Essential Songs

Explore ASAP Rocky's influence and innovation in hip-hop, focusing on his impact through standout tracks and collaborations.



From the gritty streets of Harlem to the global stage, Rakim Mayers, better known as ASAP Rocky, has revolutionized contemporary hip-hop. In 2011, he dropped his mixtape Live. Love. ASAP, which served as an early indication of this direction. Rocky has become a major force in contemporary hip-hop, known for his innovative production, fashion-forward style, and fire bars. Later, signing with Polo Grounds Music and RCA Records only amplified what we already knew about him being destined for greatness—constantly challenging rap’s status quo.

The thing about Rocky’s career, though, is that it never sticks to one particular sound or approach. Rather, he shows off different sides every now and then so that you can’t put a label on him too quickly. He's made hits from groundbreaking singles like “Peso” or “Purple Swag” to critically acclaimed albums such as At.Long.Last.ASAP (2015). Rocky also experiments more with pop mixed in together with darker elements. There’s always something new happening within his music which makes other artists take notice.

1. "Peso" (2011)

"Peso" is the track that first put ASAP Rocky on the map, released in 2011 as part of his debut mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. The song quickly became a viral hit, thanks to its hypnotic beat produced by ASAP Ty Beats and Rocky's confident flow. "Peso" captures the essence of Rocky's early style, combining Harlem street rap with Southern hip-hop influences. The track's success led to a major label deal with Polo Grounds Music and RCA Records, marking the beginning of Rocky's ascent in hip-hop.

The impact of "Peso" also extended beyond its initial buzz, as it was a crucial stepping stone in Rocky's career. The accompanying music video, which features striking visuals of Rocky and his crew in their Harlem neighborhood, further amplified the song's reach. "Peso" is essential for introducing Rocky's distinctive sound and style and setting the stage for his future success in music and fashion.

2. "Goldie" (2012)

The song “Goldie” was the first single released from A$AP Rocky’s debut album Long. Live. ASAP, which came out in 2012. Hit-Boy produced the track, with a rich-sounding bass line that perfectly matches Rocky’s charismatic delivery. In this song, he talks about all of his favorite things about being rich and famous, like fashion week in Paris or driving fast cars through New York City streets. It’s not hard to see why people loved this record so much; it is sonically pleasing, and A$AP is painting pictures with words.

This joint got rave reviews, too. Critics said things like, “Rocky is the king of rap” or “he might just be one of the greatest ever.” Further, Rocky directed the music video for “Goldie” himself with help from fashion photographer Daniel Sannwald. Filmed on location in Paris, France, this video highlights Rocky’s keen sense of style.

3. "F**kin' Problems" featuring Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar (2012)

"F**kin' Problems" is one of ASAP Rocky's most commercially successful songs. It was also released in 2012 as the second single from his debut album Long. Live. ASAP. The track features a star-studded lineup with Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar. It was produced by Noah "40" Shebib and C. Papi. The song's hook and verses helped it climb to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning multiple platinum certifications and becoming a staple in Rocky's catalog.

The collaboration brought together some of the biggest names in hip-hop, each delivering memorable verses. The success of "F**kin' Problems" demonstrated Rocky's ability to create mainstream hits while still maintaining his distinct edge. The accompanying music video, directed by Sam Lecca, features the four rappers performing in various sleek, minimalist settings. This helped emphasize their charisma and star power. This track is essential for showcasing Rocky's ability to collaborate with top-tier artists and produce chart-topping hits.

4. "L$D" (2015)

“L$D” was a single from Asap Rocky’s At.Long.Last.A$AP, his second studio album, released in 2015. It marked a change in his music style. This is a psychedelic love song produced by Rocky that differs from his usual sound, with rock and electronic elements added. The experimental nature of this song was highly praised by critics. They appreciated its dreamy vocals and introspective lyrics about love and tripping on drugs.

The official music video for L$D (directed by Dexter Navy) takes an already trippy song even further out there. The stunning visuals and creative camera work used vibrant colors to capture the feel of Rocky’s trip through different scenes while still remaining within one location. In terms of his catalog, "L$D" is especially important because it shows how far he’s willing to go artistically while exploring new sounds. What sets apart this particular tune from Rocky's others is that he blends genres together so seamlessly. This also helps showcase just how versatile A$AP can be as an artist and all aspects of production.

5. "Praise The Lord (Da Shine)" Featuring Skepta

Included in his third studio album Testing as a 2018 single, “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” shows ASAP Rocky’s international influence. It was produced by Skepta, who is a British grime artist, making it a transatlantic anthem. The flute riff that you can’t get out of your head, along with the impressive production, are among some things people love about this track.