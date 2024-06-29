BLK ODYSSY & Joey Bada$$ Fawn Over A Dream Lady On "STANK ROSE"

Singer and producer BLK ODYSSY is close to dropping his new album.

BLK ODYSSY and Joey Badas$$ are falling hard for a woman on their first-ever song together, "STANK ROSE". This is the fourth single for the New Jersey born singer/songwriter's third album, 1-800 FANTASY. The project will hit streaming platforms on July 19 and will contain 13 songs. Only three of them will contain features, and those guests additionally include Wiz Khalifa and Harry Edohoukwa. The Austin, Texas based artist is known for his smooth and lowkey delivery over alternative production.

That is what BLK ODYSSY is providing on "STANK ROSE". Him and Joey are absolutely smitten for a woman who does not really know who they are. However, the two genre-bending artists are tossing and turning every night just thinking about her. The songwriting is a major highlight here, especially on Joey's part. It makes sense, though, as the New Yorker is well versed in crafting R&B-like bars. You really get the feeling that he has a lot of thoughts running through his head about he can get her to notice him. BLK ODYSSY is no slouch either, delivering a captivating and heartbreaking performance. "STANK ROSE" is definitely worth a spin, and it should be an indicator that great things are coming on 1-800 FANTASY.

Listen To "STANK ROSE" By BLK ODYSSY & Joey Bada$$

Quotable Lyrics:

Dear diary her eyes so fiery
The way she looking at me I can tell she admires me
I just wish we could have a chance to talk privately
If cupid gave me one shot Id have her heart entirely
But I know she probably out of my league and got a man who treat her properly

