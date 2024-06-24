Shaquille O'Neal Rereleases Two 28-Year-Old Tracks Via The "SHAQ Pack"

Shaquille O'Neal is without a doubt the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. From the moment he stepped onto the floor as a rookie with the Orlando Magic to even his Miami Heat days, there were not many better at his position. The same could be said about his pen game, as he was and still is passionate about his musical career. He was dropping quite a lot of music in the mid to late 1990s, working with some of the best in the booth. The Diesel did take a long break, but lately he has revisited the rapping side of things. Shaquille O'Neal's SHAQ Pack is here to remind us of his abilities, featuring two songs from 1996.