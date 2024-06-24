Shaquille O'Neal Rereleases Two 28-Year-Old Tracks Via The "SHAQ Pack"

Shaquille O'Neal is without a doubt the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. From the moment he stepped onto the floor as a rookie with the Orlando Magic to even his Miami Heat days, there were not many better at his position. The same could be said about his pen game, as he was and still is passionate about his musical career. He was dropping quite a lot of music in the mid to late 1990s, working with some of the best in the booth. The Diesel did take a long break, but lately he has revisited the rapping side of things. Shaquille O'Neal's SHAQ Pack is here to remind us of his abilities, featuring two songs from 1996.
"Strait Playin'" and "Legal Money" were two popular cuts off You Can't Stop the Reign, a project that featured plenty of heavy hitters. Some of them included Peter Gunz, DJ Quik, Mobb Deep, and Lord Tariq. The first two land on "Strait Playin'", a braggadocious, West Coast special. Then, Mobb Deep bring their production expertise and some verses to the table to accompany the standout hook from Tariq. Here, the all-star cast raps about earning dough through reliable means, instead of the dangerous methods that rappers sometimes fall into. There is no telling if Shaq plans on reviving the project and dropping it on streaming. But we are enjoying these blasts from the past.
Listen To SHAQ Pack By Shaquille O'Neal
Quotable Lyrics From "Legal Money":
Leavin' n****s in standstill, rapper be Queens real
We hydro, from Orlando to Queensboro
Sit back, watchin' ESPN on the eighty inch
The game's on, my thug's on too, me and Nate Dogg
The guard jet ski, Shaq ripped the river apart
You ain't been doin' this, so don't start