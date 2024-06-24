Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Pack On PDA In Paris With Matching Outfits

BYCole Blake586 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner (2)
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22 Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. RauleGetty Images for Gucci)
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's relationship appears to be alive and well.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner met up in Paris for a dinner date at the restaurant, Ferdi, before hitting an "exclusive nightclub," in the city as described by TMZ. Paparazzi caught the couple rocking matching outfits during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. In one picture, Bunny can be seen grabbing a handful of Jenner's backside.

Prior to the date, both were in attendance at Vogue World. Jenner walked the runway at the event on horseback alongside Gigi Hadid while Bunny performed. Several other celebrities were at the star-studded event including Sabrina Carpenter, Ciara, FKA Twigs, and many more.

Read More: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Miami Date Night

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Party After Attending The Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, and Renell Medra on May 6, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images)

Jenner and Bunny's appearance in Paris comes after getting intimate during the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party, back in May. Afterward, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can. There’s a strong connection between them whenever they’re together and they have the same chemistry that they’ve always had. They’re having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense. They’re not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It’s casual, easy, and comfortable between them.”

We're not permitted to post the images of Jenner and Bunny together in Paris directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Anuel AA Compares Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner To Diddy & Cassie On New Track "Toki"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameRelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Miami Date Night35.1K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street SightingsRelationshipsKendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Attend Met Gala Afterparty Together1481
Collage Maker-30-Mar-2023-04-43-PM-624RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner's Latest Date Night Saw Them "Openly Kissing"4.5K
KendallJennerBadBunnyRelationshipsKendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Have Fashionable Date Night In New York City3.4K