Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Pack On PDA In Paris With Matching Outfits

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's relationship appears to be alive and well.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner met up in Paris for a dinner date at the restaurant, Ferdi, before hitting an "exclusive nightclub," in the city as described by TMZ. Paparazzi caught the couple rocking matching outfits during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. In one picture, Bunny can be seen grabbing a handful of Jenner's backside.

Prior to the date, both were in attendance at Vogue World. Jenner walked the runway at the event on horseback alongside Gigi Hadid while Bunny performed. Several other celebrities were at the star-studded event including Sabrina Carpenter, Ciara, FKA Twigs, and many more.

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Party After Attending The Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, and Renell Medra on May 6, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images)

Jenner and Bunny's appearance in Paris comes after getting intimate during the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party, back in May. Afterward, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can. There’s a strong connection between them whenever they’re together and they have the same chemistry that they’ve always had. They’re having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense. They’re not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It’s casual, easy, and comfortable between them.”