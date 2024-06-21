Josh Giddey Trade Has NBA Fans Calling The Bulls One Of The Worst Organizations In Sports

Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso isn't exactly good business.

Josh Giddey is a player who found himself under the microscope last season. Overall, the NBA star was accused of having sex with an underage girl. Eventually, the league and law enforcement agencies stepped in to investigate. Subsequently, both investigations came to an end, and Giddey was cleared. However, his reputation took a massive hit, and he cannot escape the jokes that fans are constantly making at his expense.

It had become clear that his days in Oklahoma City were numbered. A trade was imminent, and it took place on Thursday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Giddey was sent to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. There were no draft picks involved, making this a one-for-one trade. However, there was a massive controversy behind this trade as many felt like the Thunder completely fleeced the Bulls. After all, Caruso is a defensive monster with a championship pedigree.

Josh Giddey For Alex Caruso

In many of the tweets below, fans were adamant that this trade was absolutely egregious. In fact, some said that this just proves the Bulls are one of the worst organizations in sports right now. At this stage, the team is a bit directionless. Overall, the recent trade just goes to prove that they are asleep at the wheel, and not all that interested in winning. Hopefully, they are able to do something else in the offseason to build trust with their fanbase.

Bulls Get Destroyed