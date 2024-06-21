Josh Giddey Trade Has NBA Fans Calling The Bulls One Of The Worst Organizations In Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder v Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 13: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a basket by Kenrich Williams #34 against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso isn't exactly good business.

Josh Giddey is a player who found himself under the microscope last season. Overall, the NBA star was accused of having sex with an underage girl. Eventually, the league and law enforcement agencies stepped in to investigate. Subsequently, both investigations came to an end, and Giddey was cleared. However, his reputation took a massive hit, and he cannot escape the jokes that fans are constantly making at his expense.

It had become clear that his days in Oklahoma City were numbered. A trade was imminent, and it took place on Thursday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Giddey was sent to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. There were no draft picks involved, making this a one-for-one trade. However, there was a massive controversy behind this trade as many felt like the Thunder completely fleeced the Bulls. After all, Caruso is a defensive monster with a championship pedigree.

Josh Giddey For Alex Caruso

In many of the tweets below, fans were adamant that this trade was absolutely egregious. In fact, some said that this just proves the Bulls are one of the worst organizations in sports right now. At this stage, the team is a bit directionless. Overall, the recent trade just goes to prove that they are asleep at the wheel, and not all that interested in winning. Hopefully, they are able to do something else in the offseason to build trust with their fanbase.

Bulls Get Destroyed

Let us know what you think of the trade between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was a bad deal for the Bulls? Does this trade make the Thunder title favorites? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and their exploits.

