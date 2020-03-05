Alex Caruso
- SportsJosh Giddey Trade Has NBA Fans Calling The Bulls One Of The Worst Organizations In SportsJosh Giddey for Alex Caruso isn't exactly good business.ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- SportsLeBron James & Alex Caruso Share A Moment Prior To Lakers Vs. BullsThe Los Angeles Lakers welcomed back Alex Caruso to the Staples Center.ByAlexander Cole1393 Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Claims Leaving Lakers Was Best For Lonzo BallCaruso says that Lonzo can now enjoy playing the game of basketball with Chicago, as opposed to LA. ByVaughn Johnson2.2K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Pens A Fond Farewell To The LakersAlex Caruso was beloved while in Los Angeles.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To Alex Caruso's Weed ArrestLeBron James has jokes for Alex Caruso after he was arrested for marijuana possession.ByAlex Zidel34.6K Views
- CrimeLakers Guard Alex Caruso Arrested At Airport Over Weed, Drug Paraphernalia: ReportHe was reportedly making his way out of Texas when he was stopped by TSA.ByErika Marie4.8K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Evaluated After Terrifying Blow To The HeadAlex Caruso exited the game after hitting his head on the court.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Reveals Why He Turned Down Slam Dunk ContestAlex Caruso declined an invite to the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.ByAlex Zidel3.9K Views
- SportsLeBron James Critiques Alex Caruso's Failed Buzzer-BeaterLeBron James had one gripe with Alex Caruso's shot.ByAlexander Cole11.3K Views
- SportsLeBron James & Alex Caruso Roasted After Last Second MissThe Los Angeles Lakers came up short last night.ByAlexander Cole7.0K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Has An Odd Description Of MJ's "The Last Dance"Alex Caruso found a way to keep himself motivated all throughout the postseason.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Isn't Interested In Celebrating Just YetThe Lakers are up 2-0 against the Heat, but they don't want to get ahead of themselves.ByAlexander Cole1.5K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Speaks On Not Having Lakers Fans At The GamesAlex Caruso wishes the fans could be in Orlando to see the Lakers playoff run.ByAlexander Cole1242 Views
- SportsLeBron James Shouts Out Alex Caruso After Huge Alley-Oop PassLeBron James had to show love to Alex Caruso.ByAlexander Cole5.0K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Speaks On LeBron James' NBA Bubble Living SituationAlex Caruso is here to dispel the rumors about LeBron James.ByAlexander Cole5.3K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Delivers Disappointing "Space Jam 2" NewsAlex Caruso would have been a perfect sidekick for LeBron James in the new "Space Jam."ByAlexander Cole13.3K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Jokes About How Cheap LeBron James IsAlex Caruso made sure to get some jokes off about the Los Angeles Lakers' fearless leader, LeBron James.ByAlexander Cole7.8K Views
- SportsLakers' Alex Caruso Is Taking His Talents To TwitchLos Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso gives fans an update on his status during #Day2 of the NBA shut down. ByKyle Rooney6.3K Views
- SportsLakers Tried Trading Alex Caruso For Derrick Rose: ReportLos Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to use fan favorite Alex Caruso as part of a Derrick Rose trade package. ByKyle Rooney6.3K Views
- SportsAlex Caruso Reveals Annoyance Over Incessant Memes & AttentionAlex Caruso has been the subject of a lot of jokes and worship over the past year.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views