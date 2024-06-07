The Game Joins Forces With STB Label For "Time" Project

With The Game being in the game (pun intended) for so long, he has seen quite a bit throughout his career. To be exact, his career spans over 21 years and his catalog may be in contention for the most expansive out of any rapper. In that two-decade long span, the 44-year-old has worked with many artists as you may expect. Instead of just grabbing features for his albums, he has gone out and released compilation records, too. One that hardcore Game fans might know is his 2003 tape, QB 2 Compton Ringtones. That saw cuts from Nas, and one from San Quinn. Fast forward to June 7 and The Game is adding another project of that vein with Time.