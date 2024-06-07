The Game Joins Forces With STB Label For "Time" Project

With The Game being in the game (pun intended) for so long, he has seen quite a bit throughout his career. To be exact, his career spans over 21 years and his catalog may be in contention for the most expansive out of any rapper. In that two-decade long span, the 44-year-old has worked with many artists as you may expect. Instead of just grabbing features for his albums, he has gone out and released compilation records, too. One that hardcore Game fans might know is his 2003 tape, QB 2 Compton Ringtones. That saw cuts from Nas, and one from San Quinn. Fast forward to June 7 and The Game is adding another project of that vein with Time.
This mixtape follows his January 1 release with Hit-Boy and Big Hit, Paisley Dreams. Hit is a veteran and also roughly from the same area, so working with him made a lot of sense. This time though, The Game is teaming up with the younger generation of MCs. Those include Woodboy Gee, C Stunna, Stunna 4 Vegas, and CHLLER. Vegas and Gee are STB (Secure The Bag Entertainment) signees, which Time was released through. The Game does not appear until track six, "I Feel Like A Dope Boy", but the other cast members keep the energy high with accessible trap bangers. In addition to providing vocals, he also is credited as an executive producer alongside CEO of STB, Ryan Kane.
Listen To Time By The Game
Time Tracklist:
- Mind Body and Soul with Woodboy Gee
- Flex with Woodboy Gee
- Empire State Flow with Woodboy Gee
- Stunna? with Stunna 4 Vegas, C Stunna
- Kirk Cousins with Woodboy Gee
- I Feel Like A Dope Boy with The Game, Woodboy Gee
- Plug with The Game, Kevin Gates
- Rent Due with The Game, CHLLER
- Trap Boy Dreams with The Game, Woodboy Gee
- Bend A Corner with The Game, C Stunna
- Mickey Ears with The Game, Woodboy Gee
- Control with The Game