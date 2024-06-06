Myaap & Nedarb Display Their Chemistry On Rowdy EP "YOP!"

One of the Milwaukee low-end's leading ladies is furthering her development in 2024.

Myaap is proving to be the most turnt rapper out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We have been tapping into this city's rap scene a lot over the last few months, and we see why it has become so popular. Its frenetic soundscape, mixed with the uncontrollable energy of its artists make for some of the most fun listening experiences you can have right now. Myaap, sometimes stylized Myaa P, is one we are wanting to highlight for you guys due to her blunt and hilarious lyrics. But she is also willing to hop on some creative beats that switch up the familiar formula for Milwaukee low-end hip-hop.

That is exactly what Myaap is doing on this new EP, YOP! Believe it or not, this is her second project of 2024. She is really out trying to prove herself and we are here for it. This follows her album BIG MYAAP, NOT THE LIL ONE and leading up to its release, Myaap and Nedarb put out two singles, those being "Rotation" and "MLK".

Listen To YOP! By Myaap & Nedarb

Yes, this also a rapper/producer EP, and Nedarb is someone who has plenty of experience in the industry, especially when it comes to developing a relationship with an artist. Like we mentioned, some of the instrumentals are more detailed and it allows for some unique and enjoyable beats. Nedarb challenges Myaap, but also knows her strengths too. We recommend you check out YOP! right away with the links, as the low-end version of Sexyy Red is onto something here.

What are your thoughts on YOP! by Myaap and Nedarb? Is this her best project of 2024, why or why not? What song is the best and why? What Nedarb beat stands out the most you? Is Myaap destined to be the face of Milwaukee's rap scene? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Myaap and Nedarb. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

YOP! Tracklist: