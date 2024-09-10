Myaap Provides Fans With Another Milwaukee Low-end Hit, "Wrist Buss"

BYAlexander Cole59 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (1)unnamed (1)
Myaap is a fan favorite.

Myaap is a Milwaukee artist who has been stunning fans with an incredible run of danceable singles that embrace the low-end Milwaukee sound. Overall, this is a sound that has taken 2024 by storm. Of course, much of this was set off by JP and his song of the summer contender "Bad Bitty." However, you cannot discount Myaap and everything she has done. Her songs have inspired viral TikTok trends, and she has a background in dancing which is exactly why she knows how to come through with some proper party tracks.

This past weekend, Myaap came through for her supporters with a new single called "Wrist Buss." This song has some skeletal production that allows her to be the shining star all the way throughout. It has a danceable rhythm to it that is present in all of Myaap's music. Although the hook might be simple, it is that simplicity that has made her music so compelling to fans. She knows how to get people moving and that is certainly happening on this cut. Not to mention, she has mastered the low-end sound. Only time will tell whether or not she can break out from being a regional star. The TikTok success will certainly help on that front.

Let us know how you feel about this song from Myaap, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she snapped with his new song? How do you feel about the Milwaukee low-end movement, and artists like JP? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Myaap & Nedarb Display Their Chemistry On Rowdy EP "YOP!"

Myaap Has Been On A Run

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...