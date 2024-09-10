Myaap Provides Fans With Another Milwaukee Low-end Hit, "Wrist Buss"

Myaap is a fan favorite.

Myaap is a Milwaukee artist who has been stunning fans with an incredible run of danceable singles that embrace the low-end Milwaukee sound. Overall, this is a sound that has taken 2024 by storm. Of course, much of this was set off by JP and his song of the summer contender "Bad Bitty." However, you cannot discount Myaap and everything she has done. Her songs have inspired viral TikTok trends, and she has a background in dancing which is exactly why she knows how to come through with some proper party tracks.

This past weekend, Myaap came through for her supporters with a new single called "Wrist Buss." This song has some skeletal production that allows her to be the shining star all the way throughout. It has a danceable rhythm to it that is present in all of Myaap's music. Although the hook might be simple, it is that simplicity that has made her music so compelling to fans. She knows how to get people moving and that is certainly happening on this cut. Not to mention, she has mastered the low-end sound. Only time will tell whether or not she can break out from being a regional star. The TikTok success will certainly help on that front.

