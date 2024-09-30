Myaap & 414Jungle Baby Are "Dripping" On Their New Collaboration

The Milwaukee low-end scene has been really coming on strong over the last several months. Assuredly, natives from the Midwestern city will tell you it's been buzzing for years. But for some reason, it seems that more and more artists are starting to pop off at a higher rate in this recent stretch. AyooLi and J.P are arguably the biggest faces from the subgenre at the moment, but Myaap (Myaa P) is coming. At just 18 years of age, she still has a lot to learn and improve upon. At times, we have cited that she sounds like a Sexyy Red, for example, sometimes. But there is no doubt that she's hot on their trails. Since getting her professional start two years ago, 2024 has easily been her most productive and successful run yet. She's put out eight singles and two projects. Making up the latter is a collaborative EP with producer Nedarb and her second LP, BIG MYAAP, NOT THE LIL ONE.