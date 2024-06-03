X (Formerly Twitter) Is Officially Allowing Porn But There's A Catch

Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is officially allowing porn to be posted on the site, but the adult content must be labeled as such and can't be posted in profile pictures or banners. The company made the announcement in a statement on Monday.
“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed,” X said in a statement. “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.”
“We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it," the statement continues, "We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors. We also do not allow sharing Adult Content in highly visible places such as profile photos or banners.” The company defines “adult content” as any “consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.”
Despite the new announcement, adult content has certainly been present on Twitter in the past. Reuters reported in October 2022 that 13% of all posts on the platform contained adult content, as noted by Variety. Be on the lookout for further updates on X on HotNewHipHop.
