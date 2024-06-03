X (Formerly Twitter) Is Officially Allowing Porn But There's A Catch

Adult content is coming to Twitter.

Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is officially allowing porn to be posted on the site, but the adult content must be labeled as such and can't be posted in profile pictures or banners. The company made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed,” X said in a statement. “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.”

Elon Musk Speaks At Viva Technology Conference

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Elon Musk is visiting Paris for the VivaTech show where he gives a conference in front of 4,000 technology enthusiasts. He also took the opportunity to meet Bernard Arnaud, CEO of LVMH and the French President. Emmanuel Macron, who has already met Elon Musk twice in recent months, hopes to convince him to set up a Tesla battery factory in France, his pioneer company in electric cars. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

“We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it," the statement continues, "We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors. We also do not allow sharing Adult Content in highly visible places such as profile photos or banners.” The company defines “adult content” as any “consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.”

X To Formally Allow Adult Content