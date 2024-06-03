Taraji P Henson To Return As BET Awards Host In 2024

BYCole Blake53 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
14th Governors Awards - Arrivals
Taraji P. Henson at the 14th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on January 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
Taraji P Henson is "thrilled" to host the BET Awards again.

Taraji P Henson says she's "thrilled" to be returning as host of the BET Awards for a third time. The network announced she'll be undertaking the role again for this year's event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in a statement on Monday.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time,” Henson said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment.” She previously hosted the event in 2021 and 2022. “Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, ‘BET Awards,’ the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said in a statement. “We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night.”

Read More: Taraji P. Henson Reveals She Has An Incredible Functioning Salon In Her House

Taraji P Henson Hosts The 2022 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Host Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

As for the awards, Drake leads all nominations with seven total nods. Nicki Minaj follows in second with six nominations while J Cole, Sexyy Red, Victoria Monet, and SZA all have five. Usher will also be present to accept the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Taraji P Henson Returns To The BET Awards

In addition to Henson serving as host, there will be a number of stars performing at the ceremony. They include GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét. The show will be airing live on June 30. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taraji P Henson on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Taraji P. Henson Slams "Dangerous" Decision To Provide Rental Cars To "The Color Purple" Cast

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesMusicTaraji P. Henson Will Be Hosting The 2021 BET Awards3.2K
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesMusicWhere To Watch & Who Is Performing At The 2021 BET Awards2.8K
2018 amfAR Gala New York - InsideMusicQueen Latifah Speaks Out On Pay Gap For Black Actresses With Taraji P. Henson609
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images, Anna Webber/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesMusicBET Awards 2022 Performers: Chance The Rapper, Jack Harlow, Lizzo & More3.6K