Taraji P Henson To Return As BET Awards Host In 2024

Taraji P Henson is "thrilled" to host the BET Awards again.

In addition to Henson serving as host, there will be a number of stars performing at the ceremony. They include GloRilla , Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét. The show will be airing live on June 30. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taraji P Henson on HotNewHipHop.

As for the awards, Drake leads all nominations with seven total nods. Nicki Minaj follows in second with six nominations while J Cole, Sexyy Red , Victoria Monet, and SZA all have five. Usher will also be present to accept the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time,” Henson said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment.” She previously hosted the event in 2021 and 2022. “Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, ‘BET Awards,’ the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said in a statement. “We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night.”

Taraji P Henson says she's "thrilled" to be returning as host of the BET Awards for a third time. The network announced she'll be undertaking the role again for this year's event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in a statement on Monday.

