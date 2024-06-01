Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Inspires Stripper To Crip-Walk Onstage In Viral Clip

BYGabriel Bras Nevares617 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar accepts award for Best Rap Album onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
She a fan, she a fan, she a fan.

Kendrick Lamar continues his dominance with "Not Like Us," as the Drake diss has apparently even inspired strippers to work it in their routine. Moreover, a clip recently went viral of a dancer crip-walking to the track, which some fans joked about angering the gutter-minded folks in attendance who were throwing dollar bills before. Either way, you can hear the crowd react pretty excitedly to the moves, which is certainly one of the more creative tributes to the song to pop up this week. In fact, we can't help but wonder whether or not this is a national phenomenon or if this is an isolated incident.

Jokes aside, Kendrick Lamar got a lot of commercial love (and even more critical acclaim) for his slew of Drake disses, and so did the Toronto superstar. Now that the battle is in the rearview mirror, it will be very interesting to see how their artistries and careers evolve from here, if at all. Maybe they will get right back to business as usual for them (as Drizzy proved with his recent Sexyy Red feature) or we'll only see the fruits of this labor down the line. One thing's for sure: this feud will still be a major talking point for the rest of 2024.

Read More: Big Sean Hints At New Album, Fans Joke That Kendrick Lamar Will Drop At The Same Time

Dancer Crip-Walks To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

However, while no one really knows what's next, there is a lot of hope for the best case scenario. Drake is always dropping material, so fans are looking forward to his next moves all the time. But Kendrick Lamar is a more elusive figure, one that took five years to follow up his biggest commercial success. As such, rumors that he's "locked in" on new music is very exciting for fans, but there's no telling whether this will further the beef.

Hopefully it doesn't, as it would be a tad corny to build up your next album by dissing Drake and beating that dead horse even further. But when it comes to him and Kendrick Lamar, who's to say? There are even folks who think that they should let bygones be bygones and work together again. What's more likely: another "Poetic Justice," a Kendrick album within the next three years, or a dancer strutting their stuff to a PDF-file-alleging banger?

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Jokes About His Viral Photoshoot With Chanel

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Kendrick Lamar Euphoria Lyrics Drake Diss Explained Hip Hop NewsMusicKendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To28.0K
Boston Celtics v Toronto RaptorsMusicDrake Seems To Wave The White Flag With New Instagram Story Post32.9K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake Questioned For His Proximity To Model While She Was Underage, Fans Debate Veracity22.6K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar Breaks Yet Another Drake Spotify Streaming Record With "Not Like Us"4.6K