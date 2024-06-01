Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Inspires Stripper To Crip-Walk Onstage In Viral Clip

She a fan, she a fan, she a fan.

Kendrick Lamar continues his dominance with "Not Like Us," as the Drake diss has apparently even inspired strippers to work it in their routine. Moreover, a clip recently went viral of a dancer crip-walking to the track, which some fans joked about angering the gutter-minded folks in attendance who were throwing dollar bills before. Either way, you can hear the crowd react pretty excitedly to the moves, which is certainly one of the more creative tributes to the song to pop up this week. In fact, we can't help but wonder whether or not this is a national phenomenon or if this is an isolated incident.

Jokes aside, Kendrick Lamar got a lot of commercial love (and even more critical acclaim) for his slew of Drake disses, and so did the Toronto superstar. Now that the battle is in the rearview mirror, it will be very interesting to see how their artistries and careers evolve from here, if at all. Maybe they will get right back to business as usual for them (as Drizzy proved with his recent Sexyy Red feature) or we'll only see the fruits of this labor down the line. One thing's for sure: this feud will still be a major talking point for the rest of 2024.

Dancer Crip-Walks To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

However, while no one really knows what's next, there is a lot of hope for the best case scenario. Drake is always dropping material, so fans are looking forward to his next moves all the time. But Kendrick Lamar is a more elusive figure, one that took five years to follow up his biggest commercial success. As such, rumors that he's "locked in" on new music is very exciting for fans, but there's no telling whether this will further the beef.

Hopefully it doesn't, as it would be a tad corny to build up your next album by dissing Drake and beating that dead horse even further. But when it comes to him and Kendrick Lamar, who's to say? There are even folks who think that they should let bygones be bygones and work together again. What's more likely: another "Poetic Justice," a Kendrick album within the next three years, or a dancer strutting their stuff to a PDF-file-alleging banger?