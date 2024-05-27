DJ Akademiks Reveals Three Outlandish Ways Diddy Could Change His Public Image

DJ Akademiks is easily one of the biggest commentators in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is known for having some massive hot takes. Furthermore, he is controversial thanks to the way he has covered hip-hop. He is also controversial for the legal battle he is currently embroiled in. Having said that, Akademiks remains a prominent guest on podcasts and shows. People want his opinion on the culture, especially when you consider what is going on with Diddy, as well as Drake & Kendrick Lamar.

Recently, Akademiks was on a podcast with Lamar Odom, where they spoke on the subject of Diddy. It was here where Akademiks revealed three ways in which Diddy could change public perception. Although it may not protect him from legal scrutiny, he thinks there is a way Diddy can win people over. As he explains, coming out as either gay or trans would be one option. Moreover, he could say that his actions were the result of poor mental health and that he is now seeking therapy.

DJ Akademiks Provides A Theory

Lastly, Akademiks believes if Diddy were to say he was molested as a child, it would give him an excuse for his alleged behavior. All three of these excuses are pretty outlandish and one has to wonder if Ak really believes this would work. For now, Diddy's public perception is the worst it has ever been, and it is going to take a lot for that to change. At this point, the mogul may want to hold off on hiring Ak as a strategist.

Let us know what you think of these theories from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is correct with these assessments? Or do you believe that what he is saying is a bit too insensitive and outlandish? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

