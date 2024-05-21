Safaree Makes Fun Of His Own Moves In Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" Video

2011 was a very different time, and whenever artists look back on their previous timing -– however small or innocuous -– it often makes for an interesting retrospective. But sometimes, it's as simple as just some jokes about dance trends at the time, as Safaree recently realized concerning his appearance in his former flame Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" music video. Via Twitter, he reflected on his moves in the visual, poking fun at his own 20/20 hindsight corniness and that of the culture at the time. "Yo wat the hell was I doing in that super bass video [crying-laughing emojis]. yo I am really a crazy a&& ni%%%a I don't give a sh*% bout nothing [crying-laughing emojis]."

Furthermore, Safaree often reflects on his relationship with Nicki Minaj with a lot of amicable and appreciative jesting, such as recalling her disses towards his fashion choices when thinking about what to wear for her Pink Friday 2 world tour. "I'm definitely going to a Gag City concert in full disguise," he tweeted earlier this year. "Y'all will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show!! Can't wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after [crying-laughing emojis]. Imma wear a jean vest too! Can't wait!!"

Safaree Laughs At His "Super Bass" Dance Moves For Nicki Minaj Music Video

However, not all of his reflections on the Nicki Minaj bond are as positive or playful, such as his reflections on when she kissed Nas in the "Right By My Side" music video. "You wanna know what’s so crazy?" he told the Keep It A Stack podcast. "I didn’t know it happened until the video came out. N***a, I was hurt, when that s**t happened, I was hurt. I was there the whole day so I was like, ‘Damn. Did that happen when I left to go?' I must’ve left for like an hour, two hours and I think that’s when that scene happened, yo."

Meanwhile, folks still like to reminisce on their working relationship, such as an old video of Nicki Minaj and Safaree dropping bars in their rap group. Maybe the two will continue to acknowledge each other and reflect on their fling in the future. Unless things actually get contentious, we doubt they have a lot of animosity towards each other at this point. If nothing else, we wonder what the Trinidadian MC would say about the "Super Bass" video today.

