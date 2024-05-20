Snoop Dogg Celebrates As Manchester City Wins Premier League, Surprising Fans

The 2023–24 English soccer league season came to an end on Sunday, May 19, when Man City, under the direction of Pep Guardiola, emerged victorious in a pivotal final round of matches. With their win, Manchester City defended their title from second place Arsenal, who would have won if Man City had lost their final game against West Ham. City has been the dominant force in England for the past decade, and this is their fourth league title in a row, a feat that has never been achieved in Premier League history. Hip Hop Icon Snoop Dogg got in on the celebration of the historic achievement this weekend.

Snoop Dogg has joined in on the celebration as Man City emerged victorious in the Premier League this past weekend. On the last day of the season, the Manchester club defeated West Ham of London 3-1 to become the first team in Premier League history to win four straight titles. All in all, Snoop Dogg surprised soccer fans by throwing his support behind Man City after they won, praising them on social media.

Snoop Dogg Celebrates Manchester City’s 4th Straight Title

Manchester City’s colors are blue and white, and Snoop, of course, has some inclination toward the color blue. The blue uniforms of the squad seem to be the only non-sports-related factor contributing to Snoop’s unexpected affection for City. The former Rollin' 20s Crip posted a video of City winning the title on YouTube. The caption read, "Congrats to the BLUE side of manchester." The colors of the city’s rival, Manchester United, are red. So it makes sense Snoop draws some connection to his LA past with the soccer rivalry.

Along with the above video, Snoop also posted a second one of the team's on-pitch festivities on Instagram. He ended his message with a fitting blue heart emoji. Apparently, Snoop got into soccer in the early 2000s. After his Madden disc was scratched, and it wouldn't work, he picked up FIFA for the first time. Apparently, the rest is history. Additionally, Manchester City is going after one more trophy this season. They will face their red rival Manchester United for the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. Overall, Snoop better get ready to celebrate again this weekend when City hoists the FA Cup.

