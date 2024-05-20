BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Best Male Hip Hop Artist

It’s only a few weeks until the 2024 BET Awards take place. Nominations have been announced, and the Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist will go to one out of eight nominees. The category is, of course, packed with several notable names, from Lil Wayne, to Future. However, there’s absolutely no telling who will snag the award this year.

Last year and the year before, Kendrick Lamar took home the award. This further extended his run as the rapper with the most wins in the category. This year, K-Dot is looking to continue his streak once again. However, the competition is tight, and it could go one of several ways. Here are all the eight nominees for Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards.

21 Savage

Last year was very eventful for 21 Savage. He and Drake embarked on the It’s All a Blur Tour, which just recently came to an end. Furthermore, he released his third solo album, american dream, to positive reviews. The album was packed with impressive features, including Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, and more. Nonetheless, 21 was the star of the show. Immersing himself fully in his creative versatility, he released a worthwhile project.

Burna Boy

There’s a bit of confusion as to why Burna Boy emerged in this category at the 2024 BET Awards. The African Giant has been noted for his ability to adapt to musical genres, but he’s never been fully affiliated with Hip Hop. Nonetheless, his seventh album, I Told Them… made waves upon release and earned a favorable reception. The album did feature an impressive lineup of Hip Hop acts though, including Dave, RZA, J. Cole, and more.

Drake

It’s become common law that Drake scores a nod in this category. It comes as no surprise that he’s the most nominated act in this category. For context, Drake has been nominated yearly since he burst onto the scene in 2010. That gives him a whopping 15 nominations to his credit. While he’s yet to win since 2016, the 2024 BET Awards could prove a game-changer. Drake had a magnificent 2023, which included going on tour and releasing his eighth studio album, the chart-topping For All the Dogs.

Future

Future enjoyed a fairly chill 2023, making splashes here and there with a few singles. He embarked on the Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour with Don Tolliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and more. He’s also coming off back-to-back nominations at the 2022 and 2023 BET Awards, respectively, and things might swing his way at the 2024 ceremony. Additionally, Future is also one of the most nominated in the category’s history, with eight nods to his name. However, he’s yet to win so far.

Gunna returned to our ears in 2023 with the release of his fourth album, a Gift & a Curse. The project did not feature any artists, allowing Gunna to shine all on his own. It spawned the hit single “FukUMean,” which became one of the songs of the summer. This is his first BET nomination for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, making him one of only two first-time nominees in the category.

J. Cole

Surprisingly, J. Cole is yet to win in this category. In fact, he’s the most nominated act in the category without a win. Perhaps 2024 is his year to claim the trophy after a whopping 11 BET Awards nominations in this category. Cole has earned back-to-back nods since 2021. He joined Drake and 21 Savage on the It’s All a Blur Tour, performing at two shows. Subsequently, he joined the second American leg, titled It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

Kendrick Lamar

Undoubtedly, the man to watch is Kendrick Lamar. Fresh off several wins, the 2024 BET Awards could see K-Dot aiming for the triple. With nine nods in the category, he’s the fourth nominated rapper after Drake, J. Cole, and Jay-Z. However, with six wins, he proudly wears the crown. Maybe he will extend his record to seven this year.

Lil Wayne

A legacy act, Lil Wayne picked up his first and only win for Best Male Hip Hop Artist in 2009. He hasn’t been nominated since 2012, but after a greatest hits album, a mixtape, and a collaborative album with 2 Chainz, it’s no surprise that the icon has received his dues. Lil Wayne blessed his fans with lots of new music last year, and the anticipation for Tha Carter VI has only grown since.

