$NOT Is A Looming Presence On "BULLY"

The Floridian is a straight shooter.

Alternative Florida rapper $NOT has built out quite the career for himself ever since bursting onto the scene in 2018. He has gone on to work with some of the industries elite names such as A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract and more. What all of those artists have in common is that they all appeared on $NOT's last record Ethereal, which saw a release in 2022. Now, over two years later and $NOT is getting ready to drop a new album soon and he is giving a sneak peek as to what the direction will be on "BULLY."

The 300 Entertainment signee has been active dropping singles in between that time we have not gotten a record. There are a few candidates for other promotional tracks, including "0%" with ZillaKami, "CRUEL WORLD," and "SIMPLE." But we do know that "BULLY" is one of them, so let's dive into it. On this brief 1:57 track, $NOT is all business and that is clear right from some of the opening lines.

Listen To "BULLY" By $NOT

"I don't give a f*** about you, n****, die (Shh) / Show no fear, lil' n****, I don't cry (Don't cry) / Weak a** boy, they gon' die every time (F*** you, n****)." On top of the bars, his delivery is also very intimidating. The cavernous, monotone, and blunt tone really reinforce what he is laying down. Furthermore, the beat is rumbling with the booming 808s and dense kick drums. It is clear $NOT is coming back with a vengeance.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "BULLY" by $NOT? Does this get you excited for his upcoming project, why or why not? Is this one of his stronger offerings as of late? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding $NOT. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta keep that s*** on me, it's a pole (Keep that s***, n****)
Shh, I can hear thе cops coming (Where?)
Don't you know that they coming? (They coming)
Don't you know that these n****s, they running? (Let's go)
Slide around on my G-Wag', lil' n****
S550, all black, lil' n****

