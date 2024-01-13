SNOT And ZillaKami Unleash New Song "0%"

Underground hip-hop artist $NOT is kicking 2024 off with a bang. It's clear that with each release, $NOT continues to fine-tune his craft. The rapper stands as a steadfast icon, refusing to compromise or slow down. The Florida-based rapper, known for his distinct style and commitment to his roots, has teamed up with mosh pit maven ZillaKami for their latest collaboration, "0%." Moreover, this banger, produced by Joe Reeves and The Elements, showcases the dynamic synergy between the two artists, each bringing their unique flair to the track.

Recorded in London after $NOT's tour last summer, "0%" takes listeners on a sonic journey that mutates to perfectly fit each rapper's style. Moreover, the track opens with $NOT's clipped cadence over distorted blasts of bass and haunting, glitchy vocalizations. Halfway through, the tempo slows, providing the perfect canvas for ZillaKami's signature double-time flow delivered with his characteristic growl. Furthermore, the result is a musical experience that transcends traditional boundaries, keeping listeners hooked from start to finish.

Read More: Homixide Gang Drops 12 New Songs On “Snot Or Not”

Watch The Video For $NOT & ZillaKami's Song "0%"

Furthermore, complementing the dualistic nature of "0%" is the visually striking music video directed by JMP. The video mirrors the song's two-headed approach, featuring $NOT in a pristine soundstage with a souped-up foreign car and a captivating woman. As the environment around $NOT grows barren and frosty, ZillaKami takes center stage in a ruined city within a life-sized terrarium. Surrounded by black leopards, lightning flashes, and sinister rock formations, ZillaKami's visuals add a layer of intensity to the overall aesthetic. In addition, the visual shines a new light on both artists.

However, 0%" serves as the first song of what promises to be a busy 2024 for $NOT. The 26-year-old emcee, signed to 300 Ent., had a promising 2023, releasing two standout singles: the defiant "Cruel World" and the laid-back slapper "Easter Pink." $NOT spent a significant part of the year on the road, headlining the "Get Busy Or Die Tour." Supported by NightLovell, EemTriplin, and DCTheDon, the tour solidified $NOT's connection with fans from coast to coast. Moreover, as $NOT and ZillaKami join forces in "0%," they deliver a bold and boundary-pushing musical statement.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walk up out the airport (Waddup)

I feel just like a planе, 'cause

Bitch, I'm fly as shit (Waddup)

My bitch fly as shit (Waddup)

My car fly as shit

My gang fly as shit (Oh)

Read More: $NOT & A$AP Rocky Connect On “Doja”