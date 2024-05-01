Bryce James Roasts Darvin Ham With TikTok RePost

Darvin Ham, who has been on the hot seat all season, is reportedly likely to be let go by the Los Angeles Lakers. His departure, after the Lakers' 4 - 1 series defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, seems all but certain. Laker fans, who have been roasting and complaining about Ham's performance all season, are often seen expressing their dissatisfaction with his actions on the sideline or his habit of keeping his hands in his pocket. Ham has a reputation for misusing or not using his timeouts at all. This sentiment has been echoed by even LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, who has been drawn into the conversation about Ham's future.

Darvin Ham, the likely scapegoat for the Laker's struggles, has been the subject of much criticism. The Denver Nuggets were just too much, even for a team with LeBron and Anthony Davis. It was the little things that killed the Lakers and role players making mistakes. Coaching, with Ham at the helm, played a big part in their struggles, but the blame should probably be spread a bit. Bryce James reposted a TikTok roasting Darvin Hams's performance, the Lakers coach, with a simple meme. With all the uncertainty around Lebron’s future with the Lakers and what the organization is going to do, a simple meme is appreciated.

Bryce James Reposts “Arthur” Meme To Roast Darvin Ham

Bryce James reposted a TikTok with a mem of the cartoon character Arthur with his hands in his pockets. The above caption says, “The Nuggets are on a 15-0 run,” then labels Arthur as Darvin Ham. The mem is straight out of Laker's social media playbook. They have been sharing memes like this all year. Darvin Ham has been on the hot seat all season, and fans are about to more than likely get their wish. At least the Darvin Ham memes will stop. Laker fans will have to find new ways to disparage their next coach.

LeBron is making decisions about his future and taking his time. He has two years left on his current deal with a $50 million player option next year. He reportedly wants to play with his son Brinny. The Lakers are open to the possibility of drafting Bronny in the 2024 NBA draft to secure LeBron’s services. Overall, the Lakers and LeBron’s future is up in the air.

