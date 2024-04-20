G Perico "G Slim's Revenge" Review

South Central Los Angeles rapper G Perico has been feeding the streets with multiple underrated projects in the last decade. After landing some significant feature placements with the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Royce da 5'9", and J. Cole's Dreamville, G Perico has continued to increase his base of listeners. His latest project, G Slim's Revenge, sees the Roc Nation signee dropping some of his toughest gems yet, with numerous highlights across the project. G Slim's Revenge runs 10 tracks over 22 minutes, with absolutely no skips. Without any further preamble, let's dissect G Perico's latest full-length effort, and review the material therein.

Read More: G Perico Fends Off Intoxicated Karen Who Accused Him Of Selling Drugs

The Album Opens With Some Heat

The intro track to G Slim's Revenge is “Any Means,” an ultra-hard lyric-packed opener that perfectly sets the tone for the project. The lyrics explore G Perico’s neighborhood, reference iconic rap refrains, and describe the state of the Black American experience by invoking such significant figures as Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and Barack Obama. G Perico's trademark blend of high-pitched vocal twang glides perfectly over the rough and rugged West Coast instrumental, even if he does, at times, sound like he's doing an impression of Nipsey Hussle.

“Troll Patrol” continues this trend, with a swinging instrumental that allows G Perico to flow like a hot knife through butter. His cadence on this track is completely infectious, and may cause you to swerve side to side across a few lanes of traffic if you bump this record in your whip. Perico seems to have really found his groove on this album, as the flows and vocal melodies he presents are as smooth and effortless as they've ever sounded.

"How Will" Is A Microcosm Of The Whole Album

G Perico opens the third track “How Will” with a brief spoken intro, stating, “I ain’t gon’ lie man, I just wanna talk sh** on this beat right now.” Not only is that exactly what he delivers on the rest of the track, this statement could serve as the tagline for the entire project. G Slim's Revenge may not have much of a high concept or a strong thematic through-line, but G Perico's ability to completely turn out a beat with smooth, gang-heavy raps is all but unparalleled. The pitched-up R&B samples that break up his verses on "How Will" offer a melodic angle to the track. Perico leaps from topic to topic, offering his take on shallow women, his opps, the police, and the impoverished state of his home neighborhood.

Subsequent tracks on G Slim's Revenge hone in on these topics singularly, with tracks like "She Sexy" offering a look into a particular woman who caught his eye. On the track, G Perico fixates on a woman with independent wealth, excellent taste in clothes and fragrances, and a bossed-up attitude that keeps her in her business. "Luxury" continues as a pop your sh** anthem, full of references to designer brands, expensive cars, and first-class flights. Wallie The Sensei appears as a vocal guest on the latter, with a laid-back melodic hook that perfectly clashes with G’s high-pitched twang.

Read More: G Perico Releases New LP "LA SUMMERS2"

The Album Closes Out As Strong As It Began

While G Slim's Revenge does only run 10 tracks, it is still impressive just how consistent the project is overall. G Perico never hits a lull or a dip in the tracklist and continues to close out the back half of the record as powerfully as the front half. "Throw It Up" offers the best guest verse, with Tiny Doo offering brash, raspy vocal textures that clash perfectly with G Perico's higher-pitched rhymes.

“Identification” is undoubtedly the climax of the record featuring G Perico's strongest writing abilities on the entire album. The track centers on snitches, and every single bar could be its own tattoo. The songwriting on this track is exceptional, with every word carefully chosen to further the record's "stop snitching" message. G Slim's Revenge closes out with “Outtie,” a brief outro that ruminates on the themes of the album and teases further projects and developments to come in the near future.

While this may not necessarily be a 10/10 album, G Perico has proven on G Slim's Revenge that he is in rare form, and simply does not miss. The record is bound to be criminally slept on, as Perico currently touts just over half a million monthly Spotify listeners at this time. Still, the record genuinely deserves to be celebrated, and arguably has a place in the top 10 rap records of 2024 so far.