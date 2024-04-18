JP Proves He Is A Unique Talent With Milwaukee Rap Banger "Freak Girl"

JP is a name that you will be hearing a lot more of over the coming months. Overall, this is thanks to his single "Bad Bitty," which has been blowing up online. Although the song is a few months old at this point, it really blew up thanks to his From The Block performance. The song is known for being incredibly catchy and danceable. Furthermore, JP has an infectious energy and some hilarious lyrics. He isn't looking to take himself extremely seriously, and fans love to see things like that. Not to mention, he is from Milwaukee, which is a city with a whole movement behind it right now.

With the success of "Bad Bitty," JP has been in the studio cooking up, and a couple of weeks ago, he dropped off the banger "Freak Girl." This is a track that samples Gravity Falls, which is an example of how Milwaukee producers love to use unique samples that some would figure have no place on a rap song. However, on "Freak Girl," the sampling and the overall aesthetic certainly work well. Not to mention, JP is full of charisma, and the song just works as he talks about the women he wants to get with.

JP Does It Again

Overall, this style certainly may not be for everyone. However, it is the type of track that just work at the club, and will put a smile on some people's faces. JP is doing something unique, and he is having fun in the process. In a world where art has become a bit too serious for its own good, this kind of approach is refreshing.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can see it from the front, let me see the back

She shakin’ ass everywhere, don’t know how to act

Make sure you bring all your friends ‘cause we tryna clap

I’m tryna buss it down, we ain’t gon’ play around with you

