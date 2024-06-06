JP Interpolates He Is We On New Single "Never Make Me Hate You"

unnamedunnamed
JP continues to display his unique sound.

JP is an artist who know what it is like to go viral. Overall, it happened to him a couple of years ago with "Juicey Ahh." Subsequently, it happened again in 2024 although on a much larger scale with "Bad Bitty." Since that time, JP has been able to leverage his newfound fame with some phenomenal music. He has been dropping off some singles and has even shown off a couple of snippets that have made fans excited. His latest track "Come And See" was a phenomenal summer dance banger, and now, he is looking to give fans some more.

Today, he dropped off a new single and video for the song "Never Make Me Hate You." Right off the bat, you are going to recognize the interpolation and production. "I Wouldn't Mind" by He Is We has been trending on TikTok for quite some time, and JP has taken full advantage. However, he has added the signature Milwaukee low-end sound into the mix, which helps truly take this song to the next level. As it turns out, this song comes just a day before his new album Coming Out Party. We spoke to JP about his new album, and you can read that interview here.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

JP Delivers A New Track

Quotable Lyrics:

Do you know that your bitch still calls my line?
Do you know that your bitch still drives me wild? (yeahitis)
(Merrily We Fall-)
You thought the hoes was gon' leave me, haha
But the hoes—, haha, but the hoes really love me, aha, ayy

