JP Comes Through With Milwaukee Low-End Slaps On New Project "Coming Out Party"

JP is here with his latest body of work.

Let us know what you think of this new album, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of this style of rap? What is your favorite track from JP so far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

The project is 12 tracks long and there are no features to be found here. Instead, JP embraces the Milwaukee low-end sound that has proven to be incredibly popular online. From the fast claps to danceable rhythms, JP showcases that he is more than just a one-hit wonder. The artist is also incredibly melodic, and uses his gospel influences to his advantage. We interviewed JP recently, and he told us that his vocal style has always come naturally to him. Needless to say, music is just second nature for the Wisconsin artist.

JP is an artist who has been bubbling as of late thanks to a plethora of viral singles. Overall, it mostly started with the release of "Bad Bitty" earlier this year. Ultimately, this song could very well be the song of the summer. When it hit Twitter, it became a phenomenon with fans fawning over JP and his vocal style. Moreover, his signature moves and infectious energy had people in a trance. Since that time, he has dropped off some dope single, including "Come And See" and "Never Make Me Hate You." Now, he is here with his album, Coming Out Party.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.