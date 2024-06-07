JP Comes Through With Milwaukee Low-End Slaps On New Project "Coming Out Party"

JP is an artist who has been bubbling as of late thanks to a plethora of viral singles. Overall, it mostly started with the release of "Bad Bitty" earlier this year. Ultimately, this song could very well be the song of the summer. When it hit Twitter, it became a phenomenon with fans fawning over JP and his vocal style. Moreover, his signature moves and infectious energy had people in a trance. Since that time, he has dropped off some dope single, including "Come And See" and "Never Make Me Hate You." Now, he is here with his album, Coming Out Party.
The project is 12 tracks long and there are no features to be found here. Instead, JP embraces the Milwaukee low-end sound that has proven to be incredibly popular online. From the fast claps to danceable rhythms, JP showcases that he is more than just a one-hit wonder. The artist is also incredibly melodic, and uses his gospel influences to his advantage. We interviewed JP recently, and he told us that his vocal style has always come naturally to him. Needless to say, music is just second nature for the Wisconsin artist.
Are you a fan of this style of rap? What is your favorite track from JP so far?
JP Delivers
Tracklist:
- YDKM
- Idk You
- Never Make Me Hate You
- Bad Bitty
- Come And See
- Over Here
- Bring Em Here
- Oh Yeahhh
- My Fault
- Private Room
- Love Bone
- It's yo Time