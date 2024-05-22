JP Showcases Immense Versatility On His Infectious New Single "Come And See"

JP is an artist who has gone viral on numerous occasions at this point. Overall, he burst onto the scene in 2022 with the infectious viral hit "Juicey Ahh," which was recorded in a McDonald's. Subsequently, he continued to grind away before capturing another viral hit just months ago, with "Bad Bitty." The artist's From The Block performance brought in a ton of new fans, and a plethora of hilarious Twitter memes. That said, JP remains a leader of the Milwaukee low-end movement, where he uses his gospel influences to create a more melodic version of the genre.

On June 7th, JP will be releasing his new album, Coming Out Party. To get the party started, the artist decided to come through with a new single called "Come And See" which also came with a music video that can be viewed below. Once again, JP shows listeners just how proficient he is at crafting catchy melodies that will have you wanting to play the song over and over again. The low-end production of "Come and See" is upbeat, but JP commands all of the attention as he slides all over the beat.

JP Is A Master Of Melody

At this stage, fans are eager to see what JP can give fans during an entire project. Although given the versatility in his recent singles, fans shouldn't have any worries. If anything, this should be on your radar as one of the most anticipated underground releases of the year.

Let us know what you think of this new track from JP, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for his new project? What are your thoughts on the Milwaukee low-end movement? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

See I know that you want me

You see I can see it in your face

When I'm walkin' through the club and all the hoes on me

So should I be a player 'bout it?

Or let you come and see

Like, shit, I don't know what the future holds

So you gon' have to just wait and see (Yeah)

