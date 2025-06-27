JP Delivers Continues His Artistic Evolution With "Serenity"

Throughout his young career, Milwaukee artist JP has gone viral numerous times. While he already had a viral hit by the time "Bad Bitty" came around, it was the aforementioned hit that really propelled him to star status. Fans loved the energy and vibe it provided. Not to mention, for some, it was an introduction to Milwaukee low-end.

As 2024 progressed, JP dropped off a few new projects, and mostly operated within that Milwaukee sound. Eventually, he went on a hiatus to start the year, and took time for his mental health. Now, he is back and better than ever as he is now operating under an R&B sound. Fans always felt like his voice would be perfect for R&B, and as it turns out, they were right.

After delivering a gorgeous evolution of his sound with "My Peace," he has returned with yet another gorgeous track in "Serenity." This is a song that is absolutely stunning as JP delivers inspired vocals over some atmospheric production.

The intro passage is also beautiful as we hear a woman say: "Josiah, I'm so proud of you/A stillness born where pain once grew/A sacred place the heart withdraws to/The world may rage but here I stay/Held by peace that won't betray/Please, grant me your serenity."

We cannot wait to hear what else JP has in store for us on his next project. He still has yet to give fans a full-length LP but when he does, we will be listening.

JP - Serenity

