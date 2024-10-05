JP Continues To Deliver Infectious Bangers With His New Single "Lose"

JP is a Milwaukee low-end artist who burst onto the scene with his single "Bad Bitty" earlier this year. Overall, it was a massive song that was an early song of the summer candidate. Since that time, JP has blessed fans with a plethora of amazing singles and even a project called Coming Out Party. His ear for melodies is superb, and we even got to speak with him this Summer, on all of his success. He has come a long way, and he continues to showcase his talent.
This weekend, the artist came through with a fresh single called "Lose." It is a song all about racing cars and living a fast lifestyle. Sonically, the melodies and production is what you would come to expect from JP. Simply put, the track is incredibly catchy. Moreover, this is a teaser for a new EP that should be dropping sometime soon. If anything, it just goes to show that the artist has an incredible work ethic and his drive will propel him to more stardom.
JP Won't "Lose"
Quotable Lyrics:
A fire bitty comin' down
Movin' through the town, it's a race to it
I won't lose
I'm in the Hellcat, fuckin' up the streets, I got Wrinkle in the back
In the Tracky, we won't lose