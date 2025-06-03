JP Delivers A Soulful Reinvention Of His Sound On "My Peace"

JP burst onto the scene early in 2024 with the song "Bad Bitty." Overall, this was a Milwaukee low-end banger that propelled the artist to viral superstar status. In the weeks and months that followed, JP proved just how talented he is. The classically trained singer can be put in front of any genre, and he is going to deliver.

These days, the artist is going with a more somber and soulful R&B note. We see that on his newest song "My Peace," which released this past week. This is a song that features JP reflecting on a person who helps him feel calm. A person who is able to ease any malaise he might be feeling when times get tough. It is an honest track, and one that his fans will certainly appreciate.

Once again, the artist has shown that he has a fantastic voice. If he wanted to make an R&B album, it would easily be one of the best of the entire year. He has a great ear for melody, and his voice is evocative while interacting with the instrumental.

JP has proven to be full of surprises, and we cannot wait to hear what he puts out next. Overalll, this has been an interesting year for music, and a new JP album would certainly go a long way right now. The summer is on the way, and the artist is great at capturing that summer vibe. We will just have to wait and see.

JP - My Peace

Quotable Lyrics: