JP Delivers Yet Another Infectious Collection Of Songs With "School Dance"

JP is an artist who became famous this past year thanks to the fact that he dropped off one of the catchiest songs you will ever hear, "Bad Bitty." The infectious energy of this track put Milwaukee low-end on the map for a lot of people. Overall, the genre had been thriving in the city for years. However, JP helped it become a more National phenomenon. This song put a battery in the artist's back, and he has been relentlessly dropping music all year long.
After dropping off a project back in June called Coming Out Party, JP has continued to prove that he is an artist worth listening to. In fact, on Friday, he came through with a brand-new project simply titled School Dance. This project features just nine songs and they are catchy beyond belief. Along with the Milwaukee low-end slaps, we also get some sexy drill tracks from JP. It is a cross over that certainly makes sense, especially when you consider the content we typically get from JP's lyrics.
Let us know what you think of this new project, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the Milwaukee low-end sound? Do you like the fact that JP is also experimenting with genres such as sexy drill? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. The end of the year should prove interesting.
JP Has Melodies For Days
Tracklist:
- School Dance
- Lose
- I wanna ft. Babyfxce E
- All I Got
- Diamonds
- Freaky Attitude ft. Baby Osamaa
- Amazing
- I Don't Want To
- One Step Closer