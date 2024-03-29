DJ Premier & Snoop Dogg Deliver A West Coast Kick Back On "Can U Dig That?"

DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg really do not need introductions at this point in their respective careers. Both have defined the West Coast and Southern hip-hop sounds for decades, delivering classics on classics. Even better, these two are still consistently pumping out new material as well. The last time we spoke about new Snoop was for the 30th anniversary of his legendary debut Doggystyle. He has also been active with the singles and features, with his assist on Benny The Butcher's Everybody Can't Go a standout.

For Mr. Premier he has put out some records with "Work This Out" being his most recent. That is, until DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg linked for "Can U Dig That?" This is not the first time these two greats have hit the booth together though. Funny enough, their most recent collaboration was actually on a Russ track "Free" which landed on CHOMP 2."

Listen To "Can U Dig That?" By DJ Premier & Snoop Dogg

Premier brings his trademarked disc scratches to the table and Snoop delivers his signature laid back delivery. It is a smooth and relaxing summer jam that delivers all the vibes. The rapper hyped up the record on his Instagram hours ago, saying, "Can u dig that?? Out everywhere now. Good lookn @djpremier." Good looking indeed! Be sure to check out the track above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Can U Dig That?" by Snoop Dogg and DJ Premier? Is this one of DJ's better releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think a new album is on the way from the producer? What was your favorite element of the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Snoop Dogg and DJ Premier. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dice games and dominoes

Presidential Obama flows (Flows)

Rivers drip with tadpoles (What?)

Night clubs with bad h**s (Ooh)

Neighborhoods with liquor stores

And foes and baggy clothes

