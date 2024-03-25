Future Posts Up With His Children Amid Drake Feud

Future recently took some time off from being a superstar and enjoyed his life as something much greater: a father. Corny intros aside, he recently posted a picture of his children on his Instagram Story in which they were all posing for the camera and showing off their fits. While it's not the whole family, it's wholesome to see Fewtch spend some quality time amid what must be a very busy, hectic, and distracting time for him. Sure, he doesn't exactly have the most amicable or simple romantic history and life, but that energy never translates negatively into his love for his kids.

Of course, Future is probably quite preoccupied right now and deserving of breaks like these thanks to the recent release of his collaborative album with longtime producer Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The project has been very successful so far, getting a lot of fan love, plenty of commercial success, and a lot of media discussion. Furthermore, tracks like "Type S**t," "Everyday Hustle," "Young Metro," and more have really taken off and stand among fan favorites of 2024 so far. But it's all kind of overshadowed right now thanks to the track with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," and the beef that it seems to represent.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”: The 7 Best Beats

Future's Sons Pose For The 'Gram For New IG Pic

On this song, the Compton lyricist disses Drake and J. Cole, and it seems like Future and Drizzy are no longer the collaborative duo they once were. On top of all the other sides and players in this feud, fans were shocked when some bars and reevaluations of previous releases pointed to a rift in their relationship. After all, they have supported each other for over a decade at this point, and crafted one of the most high-profile team-ups in rap with the What A Time To Be Alive mixtape in 2015. Regardless, this is all pretty speculative, as nobody's really launched a whole lot of explicit jabs except Kendrick Lamar.

In fact, Metro Boomin himself seemed to shut down rumors about Pluto and The Boy being at odds. He responded to a fan on Twitter to simply "enjoy the music" and not follow the gossip for clicks. However, it's still technically possible that he's just denying that their beef is over a woman, not the existence of the beef itself. As such, we'll have to wait and see for more signs, and hopefully celebrate more family time and much more beneficial and important things to champion. For more news and the latest updates on Future, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Join Forces For “TYPE S**T” Music Video: Watch