Freddie Gibbs Shares His Hilarious Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Michael Jackson Bar

Everybody is talking about Kendrick Lamar's appearance on the new Future and Metro Boomin album. That seems to be by design as he uses the opportunity to take shots at two of the biggest stars in all of rap music, Drake and J. Cole. He makes specific lyrical references to the pair's collaboration "First Person Shooter" and the album it landed on Drake's For All The Dogs. But he also compares him and Drake to another pair of popular artists.

As a part of his diss Kendrick conjures the career-long beef between Michael Jackson and Prince. Drake is no stranger to comparing himself to Michael. With "First Person Shooter" he tied the king of pop's all time record for number one hits. Clearly Kendrick sees himself as the Prince to Drake's Michael as he works the lyric "Prince outlived Mike Jack'" into his verse. Now, Freddie Gibbs has shared his hilarious reaction to the verse. In the hilarious way that only he can, Gibbs dodged taking a side in the situation at all. "First of all Mike ain’t dead," his hilarious tweet reads. Check out the post and the fan responses to it below.

Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Kendrick Lamar's Michael Jackson Lyric

Last month, Freddie Gibbs found another hilarious way to avoid a beef entirely. JPEGMAFIA started taking shots at Gibbs online, but you wouldn't know it from Freddie's feed. He basically ignored the beef entirely creating a hilarious dichotomy as he shared pictures of food he was eating while Peggy continued attacking him.

One person he was willing to take shots at was DJ Akademiks. Gibbs appeared on the recently released ScHoolboy Q album and in his verse didn't hold back against the controversial streamer. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss? Do you think he was deliberately trying to avoid taking a side in the beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

