Pharrell Leaves Saudi Arabia Show Early After Fans Throw Wristbands At The Stage

Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, and Martin Garrix were among the performers at Formula 1 Grand Prix's post-race show in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (March 9). However, when the Louis Vuitton designer took the stage for his performance, he took issue with fans throwing their wristbands at the stage. "This is the liveliest city right now on the planet but we have also got to be the safest," he told the crowd. "I know you guys are excited and I know you are wanting to throw your wrist gadgets and lights and all that, but you can't as the girls are dancing. And me? I love women, how about you?"

Folks may remember something similar to this happening to Kid Cudi at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Nevertheless, Pharrell continued: "We must protect our women so if you want to throw them lights you have to throw them the other way, not at the stage. Who understands what I'm saying?" When the crowd kept going, he decided to cut the show 15 minutes early. "Let's take those stup*d wristbands and throw them in the air right now when I count to three. And now we are done. Okay, I'm going to let you all finish," the Neptunes legend said before storming offstage.

Pharrell In Saudi Arabia For The F1 Grand Prix

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 09: Pharrell Williams walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 09, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Peter Fox - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

It doesn't look like there's any easily accessible video of this incident online at press time, but check out the "Via" links below for pictures. Regardless, Pharrell and company also had other criticisms to deal with given Saudi Arabia's controversial laws against women and the fact that this performance was so close to International Women's Day. "Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams should not be performing in Saudi Arabia," human rights activist Peter Tatchell remarked to The Sun. "It's a dictatorship that persecutes women, LGBTs and religious and ethnic [groups]."

"I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region," Alicia Keys said of her participation. "I'm also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading. In light of International Women's Day, it's the perfect time to discuss important issues affecting us." For more news and updates on Pharrell, stay posted on HNHH.

