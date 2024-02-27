Kanye West Refuses Bunny Pen While Signing Autographs: Watch

These days, it's hard to predict what kind of mood Kanye West will be in should you approach him outside. We've seen the father of four allegedly punch overenthusiastic fans seeking autographs, and even lash out at journalists questioning his controversial marriage to Bianca Censori. 2024 has seen its share of hiccups, but for the most part, Ye seems to be making amends with past enemies, enjoying life with his (often scantily-clad) wife, and connecting with music lovers throughout his travels.

Earlier this week, a video began circulating that shows West approaching a small group of people seeking autographs. As one of them holds a notebook open and a pen out for the Yeezy founder, he suddenly becomes reluctant upon spotting the cute animal design on the stationary. "Is that a pen?" he asked one person in the crowd. "Y'all gonna make me hold a bunny pen?" Ye asked in disbelief, a small smile crossing his face. "Nobody else got another pen?" he asked, turning to his entourage as everyone around awkwardly giggled.

Read More: Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Punching Autograph Seeker

Kanye West Leaves Fans Laughing During Unexpected Meeting

Thankfully, someone else came through with a normal writing utensil, allowing for the Graduation rapper to make his fan's day. As the brief clip continues to make rounds, some are criticizing West for seemingly being uncomfortable in his manhood, or for previously repping Nazi symbolism but not wanting to touch something as innocent as a rabbit.

Kanye West isn't quite back in the public's good graces following the release of Vultures 1, but he and Ty Dolla Sign continue to prove they're a force to be reckoned with in the studio. While he keeps busy finishing up the upcoming installments of their LP, the multi-talent's children have been outside and living their best lives lately. North and Chicago have been keeping us entertained with their TikTok antics, meanwhile, Saint continues to grow as an athlete, joining Lionel Messi earlier this month to walk out at the MLS Game. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Saint West Walks Out With Lionel Messi At MLS Game

[Via]