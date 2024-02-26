Glaive Details His Personal Life Vividly On "A Bit Of A Made One"

Glaive was covered for the first time here on HNHH just about a week ago for a single to his upcoming project. The youngster from North Carolina manuevers through the chill vibes of bedroom pop and hyperpop mostly. We got the chance to here, "i don't really feel it anymore" which was an emotionally stunning track. It impressed and today we are back to cover the project that spawned that song. Welcome to our post about glaive's a bit of a mad one.

Unfortunately, the hype is a little dimmer than we would like. Glaive did put out three of the seven songs in advance all this year. The ones on top of the aforementioned include "even when the sun is dead, will you tell them how hard i tried," and "huh." This project is another personal one for the now 18-year-old glaive.

Listen To A Bit Of A Mad One By Glaive

According to Genius, this entire LP was recorded in Alaska and even of the tracks has a tribute to the state included in the title. It dives into glaive's love life, mental health, battles, as well as his religion. For someone at his age that is a lot ot unleash onto an audience, but it is very commendable. Be sure to check out a bit of a mad one above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new project, a bit of a mad one, by glaive? What song are you gravitating toward the most right now and why? Is this best personal storytelling record of 2024? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding glaive. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

a bit of a mad one Tracklist:

even when the sun is dead, will you tell them how hard i tried i don't really feel it anymore huh hope alaska national anthem god is dead living proof (that it hurts) phobe d'impulsion

