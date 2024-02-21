Kanye West Sports New Face Mask At Pro Soccer Game In Italy

For a while now one of Kanye West's hallmarks has been sporting masks to hide his identity while in public. That began with ski mask style full coverage mask which he reportedly designed himself and came with a variety of different colors. More recently he's popped up sporting a horror movie style hockey mask. The masks haven't done a great job at hiding his identity given how identifiable of a feature they've become.

Regardless, he's continued sporting face coverings and even debuted a brand new one at a soccer game earlier this week. West is currently in Italy where he has two planned listening parties for his new album with Ty Dolla $ign Vultures later this week. While there he decided to stop by a pro soccer game where fans got a look at his newest ski mask style face covering. This one came with an eye window for West to see through and he wore it with a dark hoodie over top. Check out some of the pictures of him in attendance below.

Kanye West Pop Up In New Mask In Italy

Despite all the controversy, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album garnered quite a bit of attention. VULTURES 1 just debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and the entire tracklist of the project landed on the Hot 100. That included "Carnival" which soared all the way to a number 3 debut.

Despite the big success of the album, Ty and Kanye don't seem particularly excited about the numbers. After an entire week of claiming the album was #1 in dozens of countries, he had a pretty brief reaction to learning that it actually topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. What do you think of Kanye West's newest facemask? Do you think the masks still do a good job of hiding his identity or do they make him even more identifiable? Let us know in the comment section below.

